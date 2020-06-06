Cybage is Now an AWS Select Consulting Partner

Press Releases Cybage Software Press Release

Pune, India, June 06, 2020 --(



The partnership has secured Cybage the access to a range of resources, training, tools, and support to build, market, and sell with the APN.



Cybage can now harness AWS solutions to go beyond partnerships and deliver enhanced, scalable and efficient solutions to its customers. The initiative will enable Cybage to identify early trends and develop solutions to help its customers retain their competitive advantage in their respective sectors.



The tech firm helps its customers design, architect, migrate, and build new applications on AWS. With a strong focus on big data, machine learning, AWS migration, cloud monitoring, and cloud optimization, Cybage is committed to bringing competitive advantage and value creation.



“Cybage effectively strikes the perfect balance between process and expertise levels while delivering excellence. We extend quality support and calculated reasoning while choosing the right cloud assets for our customers,” said Arun Nathani, CEO & Managing Director of Cybage Software.



About Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.:

Contact Information Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

Payal Chakrabarty

9883058064



www.cybage.com



