CREFMarketing.com Releases Updated Version of Commercial Modification Program

CREFMarketing.com, the leader in commercial real estate finance marketing and advertising, released their updated commercial modification program providing brokers / lenders with the tools they need to succeed.

New York, NY, June 06, 2020



The program which is designed to train and assist brokers / lender in assisting commercial borrowers re-negotiate the terms of their current loans to maintain the properties in good standing and avoid foreclosure has been fully updated with new information specific to the coronavirus pandemic.



CREF Marketing is the only company in the U.S. to offer a commercial mod program which includes a comprehensive training power point, sample forms, docs, agreements, scripts, auto calculating spreadsheets and support. This one of a kind program creates a new and for some second revenue stream for brokers, loan officers and lenders who are hurting during this difficult time.



Through the modification program they can help borrowers who are behind on their loans workout or modify the current terms to align with expected time frames for recovery.



This unique opportunity for commercial finance professionals includes back end support to help them get the first few cases packaged and submitted including contact info for the point person with each lender.



Kevin Davis

855-287-8700



http://CREFMarketing.com



