AVTECH Named “Best In Environment Monitoring Solutions” by Corporate Vision Magazine

Room Alert recognized as a worldwide leader in protecting organizations against costly downtime caused by unexpected environment factors.





Now in its 32nd year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world’s most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 186 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to one of the world’s largest retailers, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, every branch of the US military, and many state and local governments.



Corporate Vision Magazine has been featuring innovative companies since their introduction in 2010. Recipients are chosen by the magazine’s editorial board based on comprehensive analysis of the company’s product offerings, customer reach, and significance in helping customers enhance their own business. This approach helps ensure that the awards truly celebrate companies that are constantly innovating, growing and improving.



“Environment monitoring has been growing quickly as a key business continuity area that businesses of all sizes are focusing on,” said AVTECH President & COO Richard Grundy. “Data centers and server rooms have been installing Room Alert for decades, and now we’re seeing adoption in so many other industries. Education, government, and military use of environment monitoring is rapidly increasing to help maintain uptime, keep working conditions safe, and prevent costly losses. It’s a tremendous compliment to have Room Alert recognized as the 2020 ‘Best In Environment Solutions’ by Corporate Vision, as they noted increased adoption of Room Alert internationally along with the increased reliance on environment monitoring in business continuity plans to help reduce downtime due to high heat, water leaks, HVAC failure, power loss and so much more.”



In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization’s business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their data centers, server rooms, and facilities that can cause unexpected downtime.



About AVTECH



