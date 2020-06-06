Monroe Engineering Expands Wire Termination and Harness Capabilities

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Monroe Engineering Press Release

Today at an internal event, Monroe announced the successful purchase of the assets of Dicon Connections, a North Branford, CT company. This partnership is a strategic addition to Monroe’s growing cable harness assembly product offering. Monroe currently operates a defense and aerospace wire harness assembly location in North Port, Florida (Monroe Cable).

Today at an internal event, Monroe announced the successful purchase of the assets of Dicon Connections, a North Branford, CT company. This partnership is a strategic addition to Monroe’s growing cable harness assembly product offering. Monroe currently operates a defense and aerospace wire harness assembly location in North Port, Florida (Monroe Cable).



Positive Customer and Supply Chain Impact:

As one company, Monroe Cable will be able to streamline quoting, sales, and purchasing with the goal of enhancing customer service and competitiveness in this growing product segment. Monroe has the financial resources to manage a complex supply chain, long lead components, and to make the necessary capital investments to ensure Monroe Cable has the resources to be a world-class manufacturer now and in the future.



Rich Samuels, an industry veteran, will manage the day to day operations of Monroe Cable in partnership with Jeff and Tim Williams (Sellers). Over time, Monroe intends to expand capacity and manufacturing capabilities at the North Branford facility. Kyle Gill will be responsible for new business development. “I am excited for the opportunity to partner with the Dicon team to continue developing a quality first, process-oriented Product Center of Excellence in our North Branford facility. We have the manufacturing capacity and the resources to invest in systems, personnel, and equipment to take on additional domestic wire harness and cable projects. Just as important, we have the financial resources available to greatly improve our supply chain relationships. This partnership should all lead to more efficient product realization for our customers,” said Rich Samuels, General Manager, Monroe Cable.



Jeff Williams added, “Monroe serves customers across so many vertical markets- Defense, Aerospace, Rail, Heavy truck, Medical Equipment- just to name a few. We are excited to partner with the Monroe team. Like Dicon, they place a huge emphasis on their employees and providing great customer service. We are looking forward to working as one team. We believe this is a win/win for our employees, our customers, and our supplier partners.”



For more information:



Customer and Project Inquiries:

Kyle Gill

kgill@askmonroe.com



Supplier Relationships:

Rich Samuels

rsamuels@askmonroe.com



General Inquiries re: Monroe Engineering

Dave Scharrer - President Monroe

dscharrer@askmonroe.com



About Monroe Engineering:

Monroe is a cutting edge global industrial manufacturer and distribution company uniquely positioned to offer customers a multitude of value-add, diverse product solutions across may different industries. Monroe operates five Product Centers of Excellence in rubber & sealing, industrial hinges & hardware, casters & gas springs, certified aerospace hardware & electrical components and cables & harnesses. In addition, Monroe has local VMI distribution centers across the United States.



Dave Scharrer

(877) 740-1077



https://monroeengineering.com/



