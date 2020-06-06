Justice Tax, LLC Partners with Debt.com to Bring Taxpayers Free COVID-19 Tax Advice

Press Releases Justice Tax, LLC Press Release

As the unprecedented July 15 tax deadline approaches, Justice Tax, LLC and Debt.com partner to provide taxpayers with additional tax resources.

Jacksonville, FL, June 06, 2020 --(



Justice Tax, LLC offers modern solutions for modern tax issues. “We are honored to be welcomed as a solutions provider with Debt.com,” says Justice Tax President, Joe Valinho. “They have been a top leader in financial guidance for years and we are eager to help more Americans with our partnership.”



Debt.com provides advice on money matters from financial experts, certified counselors, and industry veterans. It also assists people in finding the right debt-solution company based on their unique needs.



“During this crisis, Justice Tax, LLC has worked hard to continue providing taxpayers with top-notch support,” says Debt.com President, Don Silvestri, “and we are happy to have them on board. As a company focused on financial education our partnership with Justice Tax lets Americans know we are dedicated to helping them in an ever-changing financial landscape.”



Consumers can receive a free evaluation by calling 800-849-DEBT (3328).



About Debt.com:

Debt.com is the consumer website where people can find help with credit card debt, student loan debt, tax debt, credit repair, bankruptcy, and more. Debt.com works with vetted and certified providers that give the best advice and solutions for consumers 'when life happens'.



About Justice Tax, LLC:

Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all.



John Akers

888-545-6007



www.justice.tax

904-456-0456



