Press Releases Returnity Press Release

Receive press releases from Returnity: By Email RSS Feeds: Returnity Adds Four Innovative E-Commerce Brands to Roster of Reusable Packaging Clients

Hyber, Borobabi, FreshlySet, and Storytime Utilize Sustainable Solution to Shipping Packaging Waste Designed by Returnity

Brooklyn, NY, June 06, 2020 --(



Storytime is an unlimited book subscription service that provides parents with highly curated books to create meaningful conversations with their children, with a wide variety of themes to address issues that matter most to parents and their children. Freshly Set is a tabletop rental service offering an online catalogue of tablecloths and accessories from top designer brands, delivered directly to the customer’s doorstep. Borobabi is a fully circular ecosystem for 100% organic baby, toddler, and maternity fashion retail, partnering with the highest quality brands that, like them, have sustainability at the core of their values and business operations. Hyber is a fixed monthly subscription service that allows members to rent children's clothes without worrying about wear and tear or outgrowing products.



Returnity is the leader in implementing reusable shipping packaging, designing and manufacturing cost-effective and lightweight boxes and bags that are disrupting the wasteful, expensive, and environmentally harmful shipping packaging market. Returnity helps companies eliminate defunct cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags, reducing packaging expenses, providing a financial return, improved user experience, and significant reductions in resource consumption. Returnity builds out the solutions and empowers the broader systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy.



“In New York City alone, deliveries consume 3.6 million trees worth of cardboard each year, enough to box the Empire State Building once every four hours,” said Louisa Freeman, Head of Business Development at Returnity Innovations. “We feel strongly that reusables create value for both companies and the planet, which makes it all the more exciting to see Hyber, Borobabi, FreshlySet, and Storytime take that step to embrace the new circular economy.”



About Returnity

Returnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity was recently named a winner in the Circular Economy Track of the Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co. Brooklyn, NY, June 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Returnity has been tapped by Hyber, Borobabi, FreshlySet, and Storytime to design and manufacture customized reusable shipping packaging for each of the rental and subscription services. The brands are the most recent additions to the growing list of companies prioritizing sustainable shipping practices with Returnity.Storytime is an unlimited book subscription service that provides parents with highly curated books to create meaningful conversations with their children, with a wide variety of themes to address issues that matter most to parents and their children. Freshly Set is a tabletop rental service offering an online catalogue of tablecloths and accessories from top designer brands, delivered directly to the customer’s doorstep. Borobabi is a fully circular ecosystem for 100% organic baby, toddler, and maternity fashion retail, partnering with the highest quality brands that, like them, have sustainability at the core of their values and business operations. Hyber is a fixed monthly subscription service that allows members to rent children's clothes without worrying about wear and tear or outgrowing products.Returnity is the leader in implementing reusable shipping packaging, designing and manufacturing cost-effective and lightweight boxes and bags that are disrupting the wasteful, expensive, and environmentally harmful shipping packaging market. Returnity helps companies eliminate defunct cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags, reducing packaging expenses, providing a financial return, improved user experience, and significant reductions in resource consumption. Returnity builds out the solutions and empowers the broader systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy.“In New York City alone, deliveries consume 3.6 million trees worth of cardboard each year, enough to box the Empire State Building once every four hours,” said Louisa Freeman, Head of Business Development at Returnity Innovations. “We feel strongly that reusables create value for both companies and the planet, which makes it all the more exciting to see Hyber, Borobabi, FreshlySet, and Storytime take that step to embrace the new circular economy.”About ReturnityReturnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity was recently named a winner in the Circular Economy Track of the Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co. Contact Information Returnity

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



www.returnity.co



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Returnity