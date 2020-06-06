BOND Mobility Acquires e-motionlabs

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BOND Mobility Press Release

BOND Mobility, the leading premium micromobility operator has acquired e-motionlabs, a micromobility technology company to strengthen its technological capabilities and engineering capacity. BOND Mobility will integrate emotionlabs' technology platform and operations to boost its service oriented, data-driven offering.

e-motionlabs was founded by Cédric Langer in 2015, building and operating a fleet of E-Bikes in Belgium, Germany, France and Netherlands under the brand KINGO. From 2018, the company focuses on vehicle (IoT) connectivity technology addressing the needs of micromobility fleet operators and OEM producers.



The acquisition strengthens BOND Mobility as a full stack technology company with smart vehicle design, engineering and connectivity expertise in addition to best-in-class operational excellence and premium positioning towards its customers.



Raoul Stöckle, CEO of BOND Mobility, states about the merger: "During this period of economic uncertainty, we are doubling our investment in technology, expanding partnerships and refining our operations. Consistent with this commitment, we have now completed our acquisition of the technology and talent of e-motionlabs.



"e-motionlabs technology allows companies ranging from vehicle manufacturers, operators, and systems integrators to provide connectivity to shared access vehicles via a customized technology stack tied to a powerful fleet management back-end. The team from e-motionlabs has also built a great customer-base that provides partnership opportunities for BOND Mobility.



"We are looking forward to welcoming Cédric Langer, founder and CEO of e-motionlabs, Prabin Joel Jones, COO and the entire e-motionlabs staff to join our team and continue the further development of this technology under the BOND Mobility brand."



Cédric Langer, CEO of e-motionlabs states: “When we started our work five years ago we sought to deliver on the promise of shared micromobility. We learned a great deal as the industry developed rapidly in all directions, but now the core technology and core operations expertise belong together. We are delighted to join Raoul and his team sharing the same vision to develop the next generation of smart shared micromobility.”



About BOND Mobility



BOND is the world’s first station-less E-Bike sharing operator. BOND Mobility offers Swiss / US designed premium S- pedelec E-Bikes that travels up to 45km/h. Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland and Palo Alto, California BOND Mobility is currently operating in Zurich, Zug, Berne, Munich and Helsinki and rapidly approaching new cities. According to RED Herring TOP 100, BOND Mobility is one of Europe’s fastest growing tech startups in 2020.



The company’s 60+ employees are creating urban freedom for healthy and sustainable communities. BOND Mobility is scientifically proven to replace car trips and to complement public transit, in this way increasing public health and decreasing pollution.



Using its own soft- and hardware platform, BOND Mobility provides full-stack services to an increasingly large number of private customers and numerous B2B partners (f.ex. Google, Siemens, ETH Zürich, etc). A unique AI-based fleet management system and smart user-incentives for rebalancing BOND Mobility's fleet are key elements for achieving operational profitability and driving exceptional user satisfaction.



For more information, please visit www.bond.info



About e-motionlabs

e-motionlabs is a mobility technology startup based in Hasselt, Belgium, offering full stack connectivity solutions to micromobility operators and Light Electric Vehicle OEM’s, helping them connect their assets to the cloud.



Founded in 2015, the company started out as a tourism E-Bike sharing company, building connected E-Bikes under the Brand name KINGO, available for sharing in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands. The vertically integrated full stack solution also included a smart tablet attached to the E-Bike for smart routing, point of interest discovery and ride tracking.



With the experience gained from operating a shared fleet of in-house built connected E-Bikes, e-motionlabs made their connectivity solution available for mobility sharing and OEM customers in 2018. Having a core focus on Vehicle Intelligence, Customer Experience and Rider Safety, the company now has a strong customer base in Europe and the US across its different business segments.



Horace Dediu

9784952796



https://bond.info



