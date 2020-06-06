Press Releases United for Human Rights Press Release

Receive press releases from United for Human Rights: By Email RSS Feeds: Tennessee United for Human Rights Lifts Up All People

Tennessee United for Human Rights wants to lift up all people to bring about change and justice in the world.

Nashville, TN, June 06, 2020 --(



TnUHR was formed as a nonprofit public benefit corporation in 2015 to educate Tennesseans on the basic principles and foundations of human rights. It is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who actively forward the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all mankind.



During uncertain times where rights are ignored or violated, it is even more important for people to seek out education so they can defend themselves, according to TnUHR. The organization is offering free resources online to educate people on basic human rights using award-winning audio visual messages and downloadable materials.



United for Human Rights was founded on the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. Then as now, continued worldwide human rights abuses violate the spirit, intent and articles of this charter. United for Human Rights is committed to advancing human rights through education. An understanding of the 30 rights enshrined in the document is the first step to bringing about their broad implementation.



For more information on basic human rights, visit TnUHR.org. Nashville, TN, June 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Without freedom to be who you are, freedom itself cannot exist,” says Julie Brinker, Spokesperson for Tennessee United for Human Rights.TnUHR was formed as a nonprofit public benefit corporation in 2015 to educate Tennesseans on the basic principles and foundations of human rights. It is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who actively forward the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all mankind.During uncertain times where rights are ignored or violated, it is even more important for people to seek out education so they can defend themselves, according to TnUHR. The organization is offering free resources online to educate people on basic human rights using award-winning audio visual messages and downloadable materials.United for Human Rights was founded on the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. Then as now, continued worldwide human rights abuses violate the spirit, intent and articles of this charter. United for Human Rights is committed to advancing human rights through education. An understanding of the 30 rights enshrined in the document is the first step to bringing about their broad implementation.For more information on basic human rights, visit TnUHR.org. Contact Information Tennessee United for Human Rights

Joshua Harding

615-784-8847



www.nashvillehumanrights.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from United for Human Rights