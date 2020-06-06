Vitex LLC Introduces IR based Fever Detection System, FDS-100



Vitex LLC, a leading technology solutions provider to telecom and medical industries today announced launch of its IR based Fever Detection System, FDS-100. FDS-100 is ideal for use as a screening tool for fever detection in high traffic areas like educational institutions and manufacturing facilities.

One of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 is an elevated body temperature. Designed for no-contact fever screening of individuals, FDS-100 can be set up at entrances and lobbies of facilities to quickly and accurately scan individuals for elevated body temperature.



FDS-100 consists of a dual camera (thermal + optical) and a laptop with VMS software. When the thermal camera detects a body temperature above the pre-set threshold, an alarm sounds on the monitoring laptop. An email notification is sent to the email address in the system. The sophisticated dual camera measures elevated body temperatures with an accuracy of 0.5 deg F.



FDS-100 is manufactured by a leading security systems company in South Korea. Vitex provides 24/7 technical support from its offices in NJ. FDS-100 is a complete plug and play system and easy to set up. It is recommended for indoor use.



Benefits

· Contact-less temperature measurement

· Automatic alerts

· Auto recording function

· Temperature recording and history function

· No blackbody required

· Security – all data is saved on customer’s site, not on cloud



“As the country is re-opening, companies are looking for safe ways to do business”, commented Michael Ko, Director of Business Development. “We think that FDS-100 could be a useful screening tool to ensure a safe environment for employees and visitors”.



For more information on FDS-100, visit



About Vitex

Michael Ko

201-296-0145



www.vitextech.com



