Tampa Bay’s Gulf Front Geodesic Dome Home Listed for Sale by Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com. Belleair, FL, June 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kristin Hallamek, a top-producing luxury Realtor® with Engel & Völkers Belleair real estate shop, just listed for sale Tampa Bay’s gulf front Geodesic Dome home located at 1074 Point Seaside Dr, Crystal Beach, FL. Dome homes, often referred to as "bubble houses" are known to be energy efficient, able to withstand extreme temperatures, and the shape helps deflect hurricane-force winds, ideal for Florida living. This hidden gem lies in the private community of Point Seaside with sweeping water views of St. Joseph Sound and the Intracoastal. With an almost 1/2 Acre lot the possibilities are endless and provide over 270 degrees of water views.Built in 1988 by Oregon Dome, this 2,594-square-foot house comes with 3 bedrooms, a master bedroom on the third floor, 2 bathrooms, oak wood floors, a rear garage door for boats and vehicles, a new shingle roof and hurricane shutters, a wraparound balcony, and a custom front door which features stained glass from England dating back to the 1800s. The price is currently listed at $1,225,000.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Belleair

