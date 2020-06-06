PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Engel & Voelkers

Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Voelkers: By Email RSS Feeds:

Tampa Bay’s Gulf Front Geodesic Dome Home Listed for Sale by Engel & Völkers


Kristin Hallamek, a top-producing luxury Realtor® with Engel & Völkers Belleair real estate shop, just listed for sale Tampa Bay’s gulf front Geodesic Dome home located at 1074 Point Seaside Dr, Crystal Beach, FL.

Belleair, FL, June 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kristin Hallamek, a top-producing luxury Realtor® with Engel & Völkers Belleair real estate shop, just listed for sale Tampa Bay’s gulf front Geodesic Dome home located at 1074 Point Seaside Dr, Crystal Beach, FL. Dome homes, often referred to as "bubble houses" are known to be energy efficient, able to withstand extreme temperatures, and the shape helps deflect hurricane-force winds, ideal for Florida living. This hidden gem lies in the private community of Point Seaside with sweeping water views of St. Joseph Sound and the Intracoastal. With an almost 1/2 Acre lot the possibilities are endless and provide over 270 degrees of water views.

Built in 1988 by Oregon Dome, this 2,594-square-foot house comes with 3 bedrooms, a master bedroom on the third floor, 2 bathrooms, oak wood floors, a rear garage door for boats and vehicles, a new shingle roof and hurricane shutters, a wraparound balcony, and a custom front door which features stained glass from England dating back to the 1800s. The price is currently listed at $1,225,000.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
Contact Information
Engel & Völkers Belleair
Brandi Thomas
727-565-7971
Contact
belleair.evrealestate.com
kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Voelkers
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help