Psychological Associates Hosts "Work-Home Boundaries in a Work-From-Home World" Webinar

Free conference highlights how to balance work and personal life during current climate.

St. Louis, MO, June 06, 2020 --(



The webinar focuses on finding balance between work and personal life in order to avoid conflict while maintaining healthy relationships with both coworkers and family. Psychological Associates’ Performance Management Consultant Michelle Western along with data and analytics consultant Erick Briggs will provide essential tools needed to help individuals recognize and manage boundaries in a remote work environment.



Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, MO.



St. Louis, MO, June 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Psychological Associates (PA), a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance, will host its "Work-Home Boundaries in a Work-From-Home World" webinar on Wed., June 24 at 1 p.m. The live, web-based video conference is free and open to the public.

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-7771



www.q4solutions.com



