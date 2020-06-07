Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: UpsideLMS Marks Its Presence in Vietnam with an Exclusive Partnership with BHKTech

UpsideLMS has partnered with Vietnam’s leading software solutions, IT services and eLearning provider BHKTech to offer its innovative products to the Vietnam region.

Pune, India, June 07, 2020 --(



An organization aiming to "contribute to the development and regional integration of Vietnamese businesses through stable and reliable software solutions and IT services," BHKTech’s partnership with UpsideLMS will complement the Vietnam-based organization’s vision of becoming a leading partner in providing software solutions and IT services in Vietnam and the region.



Established in 2013 with the goal of providing software solutions, IT services and training to transfer advanced technologies in the field of IT - Telecommunications for domestic and foreign businesses, BHKTech boasts a team of highly qualified, experienced and practical staff, focusing on providing software solutions, IT &Telecommunication services and consulting and training to businesses in Vietnam.



As a part of this exclusive partnership, BHKTech will offer UpsideLMS’ innovative learning technology solutions in Vietnam, enabling the India-based company to expand into the overseas markets and offer its clients end-to-end training solutions - from custom digital learning to state-of-the-art learning technology.

Speaking about the partnership, BHKTech Director, Tran Thanh Hung, said, “Being a partner of UpsideLMS in Vietnam makes a good opportunity to provide our customers with high-class and total e-learning solution. UpsideLMS not only brings Learning Management System (LMS) to our customers but also off-the-shelf courses. With rich features, supporting Vietnamese language and intuitive learner interface, UpsideLMS is the best choice of LMS solution to customers that also helps shorten time to delivery and optimize cost.”



Founder-Director of UpsideLMS, Amit Gautam, echoed the sentiments by saying,"BHKTech is commited to the development and regional integration of Vietnamese businesses through stable and reliable software solutions and IT services, and UpsideLMS is proud to be a partner in that endeavor. We are confident that through this partnership, both teams will be able to help the region’s businesses with innovative solutions to improve their employee training.”



A market leader in learning technology solutions in India, UpsideLMS has helps enterprises manage their eLearning, Mobile Learning, Classroom Training and Blended Learning with a comprehensive suite of learn-tech solutions complete with Integrations, mobile app, eCommerce and more. Its AI-powered recommendation engine along with its user-centric UI has enriched the learning experiences in many organizations, while helping provide a positive return on learning investment.



About BHKTech

Bach Hung Khang Technology Joint Stock Company (BHK TECH JSC) was established in 2013 with the goal of providing software solutions, IT services and training to transfer advanced technologies in the field of IT - Telecommunications for domestic and foreign businesses. With the strength of a team of highly qualified, experienced and practical staff, BHK focuses on three strengths - providing software solutions, IT &Telecommunication services and consulting and training in IT &Telecommunications.

https://bhk.vn/



About UpsideLMS

Backed by 16+ years of experience, over 8 decades of leadership expertise, 50+ awards and recognition, and 1M+ users worldwide, UpsideLMS is a leading learn-tech provider of a world-class Learning Management System and comprehensive online content library, Plethora, to businesses worldwide. Headquartered in India, UpsideLMS has local representation through a wide network of Sales partners serving a global client base. Pune, India, June 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With over 16 years of experience and more than eight decades of leadership expertise, UpsideLMS, a leading provider of a world-class Learning Management System and comprehensive online content library to businesses worldwide, has partnered with BHKTech – a leading software solutions, IT services and eLearning provider in Vietnam.An organization aiming to "contribute to the development and regional integration of Vietnamese businesses through stable and reliable software solutions and IT services," BHKTech’s partnership with UpsideLMS will complement the Vietnam-based organization’s vision of becoming a leading partner in providing software solutions and IT services in Vietnam and the region.Established in 2013 with the goal of providing software solutions, IT services and training to transfer advanced technologies in the field of IT - Telecommunications for domestic and foreign businesses, BHKTech boasts a team of highly qualified, experienced and practical staff, focusing on providing software solutions, IT &Telecommunication services and consulting and training to businesses in Vietnam.As a part of this exclusive partnership, BHKTech will offer UpsideLMS’ innovative learning technology solutions in Vietnam, enabling the India-based company to expand into the overseas markets and offer its clients end-to-end training solutions - from custom digital learning to state-of-the-art learning technology.Speaking about the partnership, BHKTech Director, Tran Thanh Hung, said, “Being a partner of UpsideLMS in Vietnam makes a good opportunity to provide our customers with high-class and total e-learning solution. UpsideLMS not only brings Learning Management System (LMS) to our customers but also off-the-shelf courses. With rich features, supporting Vietnamese language and intuitive learner interface, UpsideLMS is the best choice of LMS solution to customers that also helps shorten time to delivery and optimize cost.”Founder-Director of UpsideLMS, Amit Gautam, echoed the sentiments by saying,"BHKTech is commited to the development and regional integration of Vietnamese businesses through stable and reliable software solutions and IT services, and UpsideLMS is proud to be a partner in that endeavor. We are confident that through this partnership, both teams will be able to help the region’s businesses with innovative solutions to improve their employee training.”A market leader in learning technology solutions in India, UpsideLMS has helps enterprises manage their eLearning, Mobile Learning, Classroom Training and Blended Learning with a comprehensive suite of learn-tech solutions complete with Integrations, mobile app, eCommerce and more. Its AI-powered recommendation engine along with its user-centric UI has enriched the learning experiences in many organizations, while helping provide a positive return on learning investment.About BHKTechBach Hung Khang Technology Joint Stock Company (BHK TECH JSC) was established in 2013 with the goal of providing software solutions, IT services and training to transfer advanced technologies in the field of IT - Telecommunications for domestic and foreign businesses. With the strength of a team of highly qualified, experienced and practical staff, BHK focuses on three strengths - providing software solutions, IT &Telecommunication services and consulting and training in IT &Telecommunications.https://bhk.vn/About UpsideLMSBacked by 16+ years of experience, over 8 decades of leadership expertise, 50+ awards and recognition, and 1M+ users worldwide, UpsideLMS is a leading learn-tech provider of a world-class Learning Management System and comprehensive online content library, Plethora, to businesses worldwide. Headquartered in India, UpsideLMS has local representation through a wide network of Sales partners serving a global client base. Contact Information UpsideLMS

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend