Registration Opens for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020

SMi Group’s highly anticipated Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference will return to London for its 6th year this November.

Building on the success of last year, the 2020 event will gather senior military and industry professionals to discuss the developments driving the protection of armoured vehicle platforms and personnel. As the only armoured vehicles conference dedicated to survivability, this conference will be a key date for all those in the field.



Plus, the event will once again host a dedicated pre-conference Active Protection Systems Focus Day on the 10th November, which will provide detailed and exclusive insight into how leading nations are integrating APS into their existing and future vehicle fleets.



Interested parties should register by June 30th to take advantage of the £300 early bird discount: http://www.favsurvivability.com/pr1prcom



Highlights for 2020 Include:



• Listen to in-depth discussions which cover a diverse range of key survivability concepts

• Hear updates from senior programme managers about the latest survivability systems

• Learn about the most recent survivability developments and technologies from industry leaders in platform protection

• Meet and network with senior military personnel and leading industry professionals working in armoured vehicles survivability



Featured Speakers for 2020 Include:



• Brigadier Jon Swift, Head of Capability Manouevre, British Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Karl Heinz Boenke, Army Concepts and Capabilities, Bundeswehr

• Lieutenant Colonel Simon Routledge, SO1 Land Systems, DSTL

• Lieutenant Colonel Kerim Serkan Simais, Specialist Land Platforms, SSB, Turkish MoD

• Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sutthery, SO1 Heavy Forces, GM, British Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, PM, Vehicle Protection Systems, PEO GCS, US Army

• Mr Tom Newbery, Active Protection Research Technical Authority, DSTL

• Mr Thomas Honke, Indirect Protection, Research & Technology, Bundeswehr

• Mr Rob Baker, APS Program Lead, DSTG, Australian DoD

• Mr Dan Lindell, Director Combat Vehicles, BAE Hagglunds



More information about this event is available at http://www.favsurvivability.com/pr1prcom



Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020

Conference: 11th – 12th November 2020

Focus Day: 10th November 2020

London, United Kingdom



For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.favsurvivability.com/pr1prcom



