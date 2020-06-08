UK Space Agency’s Emily Mills to Present at Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

Following the UK Space Agency’s (UKSA) announcement that they are offering a £1 million grant to companies who can track space debris, SMi Group are pleased to announce that UKSA will be presenting at this year's Military Space Situational Awareness conference.

According to the UKSA, there are almost 1 million pieces of debris larger than 1cm currently orbiting earth - and only a few of these are tracked. The agency wants to find ways to track these objects so that we may predict and prevent collisions.



With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that the UK Space Agency will be presenting at this year's Military Space Situational Awareness conference, which will be taking place in London on 3rd – 4th September 2020.

The UK Space Agency will be presenting on:



"UKSA Lines of Effort Within SSA"



• Current framework for space operations: SDSR 2015 and the Blackett



Review



• Collaboration in SSA

• Debris mitigation

• Look Ahead



Presented by Ms Emily Mills, Domestic Space Surveillance & Tracking Lead, UK Space Agency



Ms Mills will be joined by representatives from militaries, governments, space agencies and industry experts from around the world, to highlight ways in which we can build a collaborative approach to space management, ensuring that responsible space development can continue for years to come.



The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at http://www.military-space.com/PR10prcom



Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

3-4 September 2020, London, UK

Gold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions

Sponsors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, Numerica Corporation



