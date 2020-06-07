HoduSoft Announces Multi-Tenant IP PBX Software for the VoIP Service Providers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

VoIP Service Providers can enhance the portfolio of their services by implementing the HoduSoft multi-Tenant IP PBX software. It is highly affordable and rich in features.

Ahmedabad, India, June 07, 2020 --(



On the occasion of the launch, The VP announced that "During this Coronavirus pandemic, it is the most appropriate time to assist VoIP service providers in offering the best quality communication services to their customers and make a competitive edge over others.



"HoduSoft's multi-tenant IP PBX software is the perfect choice for VoIP service providers. Businesses can use it from any device located in any geographical area. It also includes WebRTC for video and audio conferences and chats. It is available as the most suitable multi-tenant software for the VoIP industry."



He also added, "VoIP service providers can use the multi-tenancy feature to enhance the subscriber base and increase brand loyalty. It also offers facilities to optimize the service for a particular user as per the needs of the user. VoIP service providers can also offer SMS and fax facilities to users."



IP PBX software offered by HoduSoft has two perspectives: business as well as technical. For the business side, it provides advanced billing options for postpaid and prepaid customers. It also offers a reseller module and an integrated payment gateway.



It is multilingual and can be used by VoIP service providers to serve customers in any part of the world. It also consists of various analytics tools to help companies in taking real-time decisions.



It also offers innovative technical features. It can upgrade automatically and is available globally without any extra cost. It provides the least cost routing, multi-level interactive voice response, phone book segregated tenant wise, auto giving various sorts of IP phones, the configuration of routing rules, gateway management, and several other features.



HoduSoft IP PBX software has superior protocol integration and codec that offers excellent quality voice clarity and smooth connectivity across the world. It works as the best communication tool and makes you get connected to your clients via audio and video conferencing in any part of the world.



It is highly customizable, and it allows subscribers to select the features as per their requirement and save their money from investing in features of no use for their business.



Multi-tenant IP PBX software launched by HoduSoft is opting safe practices during this pandemic to help VoIP service providers to get less affected by lockdown and enhance their productivity.



HoduSoft has been providing innovative products to various VoIP service providers since its inception. Multi-tenant IP PBX software is a next step to help VoIP service providers to generate more revenue. The Telecom industry and VoIP service providers can implement an IP PBX software by contacting HoduSoft.



Get in Touch

Contact number - +1-707-708-4638

Email id - email:sales@hoduosft.com

