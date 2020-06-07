37 Years Strong: Another Anniversary for RMI

Press Releases Rental Management Inc Press Release

This month, RMI Corporation is celebrating 37 years of providing premier software to the rental, sale, and service industry.

About RMI Corporation:

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Avon, CT, RMI Corporation is the leader in Enterprise Rental, Sales, and Service Software with their solution, ADVANTAGE 365. RMI serves companies in industries like trailers, containers, medical equipment, heavy equipment, and many others. RMI's all-inclusive solution includes: software, implementation, training, consultation, support, and so much more to help clients maximize efficiencies and reach their full business potential.

Stephanie Fritz

800-252-5011



www.rmiusa.com



