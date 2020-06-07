PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Rental Management Inc

37 Years Strong: Another Anniversary for RMI


This month, RMI Corporation is celebrating 37 years of providing premier software to the rental, sale, and service industry.

Avon, CT, June 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- To say the world got off to a rocky start this year is an understatement. And yet, premier software company RMI Corporation has found a way to keep its spirits high. This month, RMI will be celebrating its 37th year serving the equipment rental, sales, and service industry.

In 1983, RMI began as an equipment rental company started by a CPA. When RMI was approached by a now-customer to sell them a copy of their in-house software, the rest, they say, is history.

Now in its 37th year, RMI is proud to have customers in 47 states as well as 14 countries, all supported by the dedicated employees in its Avon, CT office.

"This year presented some unique challenges for our customers," says President David G. Richards. "I'm extremely proud of the way that RMI never missed a beat. That's what 37 years of experience looks like. We helped users become mobile, become paperless, work from home more effectively. The whole company really came together to help lift up our customers."

Some of RMI's accomplishments this past year included all-new training videos and improved credit card processing for its customers, welcoming new employees and customers to the RMI family, and of course, helping its customers navigate a bumpy economy. Learn more by visiting their website: https://rmiusa.com

About RMI Corporation:

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Avon, CT, RMI Corporation is the leader in Enterprise Rental, Sales, and Service Software with their solution, ADVANTAGE 365. RMI serves companies in industries like trailers, containers, medical equipment, heavy equipment, and many others. RMI's all-inclusive solution includes: software, implementation, training, consultation, support, and so much more to help clients maximize efficiencies and reach their full business potential.
Contact Information
RMI Corporation
Stephanie Fritz
800-252-5011
Contact
www.rmiusa.com

