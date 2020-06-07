Top Five Reasons to Attend the 6th Annual Airborne ISR Conference Released

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

London, United Kingdom, June 07, 2020 --(



For those interested in attending, there is a £300 early bird discount ending on 30th June. Register at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr2



SMi Group have released the top five reasons to attend Airborne ISR 2020:



1. Delegates will have the chance to hear the latest developments from a diverse range of nations including the UK, USA, Germany, Portugal, Lithuania, and more.



2. The programme includes briefings from senior officers including the Incoming Commander of the RAFs Reaper Force at XIII Squadron and the Commander of the Lithuanian Air Force.



3. The two-day event will give opportunities to engage with leading military representatives and senior technical industry leaders.



4. Delegates will have the opportunity to explore the opportunities presented by the integration of unmanned systems into ISR operations and software developments that will enhance information dissemination and exploitation.



5. This international event will enable delegates to meet and network with military and industry decision makers in Airborne ISR as well as experts who are defining the future of technological capabilities.



The newly released brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details, is available to download online at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr2

6th Annual Airborne ISR



21st-22nd October 2020

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

This year's agenda for the Airborne ISR Conference, taking place on 21st-22nd October 2020 in London, UK, features an international host of expert military and industry.

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr2



