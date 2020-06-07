Click & Pledge Reaches Year 20 Milestone

Press Releases Click & Pledge Press Release

Since 2000, Click & Pledge has helped turn over 20,000 dreams into realities.

Blacksburg, VA, June 07, 2020 --(



“At Click & Pledge we cannot imagine doing anything else,” said Kamran Razvan CEO and one of the founders of Click & Pledge. “Knowing that we are helping nonprofits reach their goals makes it all even more satisfying. Together we have made a big difference in this world. Thank you for trusting us as your partner in this journey and we look forward to being by your side in this journey for the next 20 years.”



This anniversary comes in the wake of many recent accomplishments for the company, including:

· Their team of employees growing to 50+ located throughout the US, Europe, and Asia.

· The Click & Pledge Foundation surpassing $250,000 donated through video grant productions.

· Total processed donations exceeding 1 billion dollars.



To learn how Click & Pledge can provide online fundraising for your organization, visit clickandpledge.com.



Click & Pledge celebrated its 20th anniversary this week. This milestone is a huge accomplishment for the software company and its mission to empower nonprofits. What began as a small project to help a local nonprofit, has grown into a company serving thousands around the world.

