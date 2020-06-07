Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Teen Spirit, Caddyshack Added, Runaways Wizard World Virtual Experiences Rescheduled This Month; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube

L.A. Law, World of Wrestling Also Added; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, June 07, 2020 --(



During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://wizd.me/virtual.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences (all times ET)



Monday, June 8, “Teen Spirit,” Cassie Scerbo, Gabriela Lopez, Lindsey Shaw, Katie Sarife · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Monday, June 8, "World of Wrestling," The Headbangers, Jessie Godderz, SoCal Val · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Tuesday, June 9, “L.A. Law,” Corbin Bernsen, Harry Hamlin, Blair Underwood, Alan Rachins, Jill Eikenberry, Michele Greene, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan · 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT (*Rescheduled from 6/2)



Sunday, June 14, "Caddyshack," Cindy Morgan, Michael O'Keefe · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Tuesday, June 16, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," Brett Dalton, Jeff Ward, Max Osinski, Adrian Pasdar, B.J. Britt, Briana Venskus, Mallory Jansen, Dichen Lachman, Christopher James Baker · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Sunday, June 28, "Runaways," Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Angel Parker, Annie Wersching, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Brittany Ishibashi, Clarissa Thibeaux · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



