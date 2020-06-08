PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing

Press Release

Receive press releases from Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Auburn Bearing Launches New, Updated Website


Auburn Bearing's revamped website features a clean, mobile-friendly design and improved functionality for a more user-friendly experience. The website's key new features include a comprehensive online product catalog, an intuitive product search option, detailed bearing specs and data, downloadable 2D and 3D CAD files, and an easy to use RFQ cart and submission process.

Macedon, NY, June 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, AuburnBearing.com. The revamped website features a clean, mobile-friendly design and improved functionality for a more user-friendly experience.

The website now offers an easy to use part search and re-organized navigation menus and sub-menus to make it easier for visitors to find the information they need. Once the user finds the bearing they are looking for, they will have access to detailed product specifications and other useful resources, including datasheets and downloadable CAD model files. Individual parts may be added to an RFQ list/cart right from the product page, streamlining the request for quote process.

Key features of their newly designed website include:
- A comprehensive online product catalog
- An intuitive product search
- Detailed product specs and data
- Downloadable 2D and 3D CAD model files
- An easy to use RFQ cart / list and submission process
Contact Information
Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing
Cortney Bears
(315) 986-7600
Contact
https://auburnbearing.com
cortney@auburnbearing.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help