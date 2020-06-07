Olivia Holt, iPOP Alumni, Cast in Freeform’s "Cruel Summer" Series

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni, Olivia Holt has been cast as the lead in Freeform’s new series "Cruel Summer’." The recast was announced earlier this month.

Olivia plays one of the two leads, Kate, characterized as the embodiment of teenage perfection whose life is one to be envied until she mysteriously disappears. The series is described as an unconventional thriller taking place over three summers –1993-95 in a small Texas town. Mystery ensues when Kate (Holt), is abducted and, a girl, Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia), goes from being the awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town to the most despised in America. The episodes are each from the POV of one of the two main girls. This is intended so that the viewers’ loyalties constantly shift as more information is revealed.



Written by Bert V. Royal, who also wrote Easy A, Cruel Summer, will also be produced by Royal, Jessica Biel and eOne. Additional cast members of the series include Chiara Aurelia (Tell Me Your Secret), Michael Landes (The Liberator), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood) to name a few."‘Cruel Summer" is currently in production, with no official release date available at this time.



This will be the third project for Olivia, following "Cloak and Dagger" and last year’s Freeform original Holiday film "Turkey Drop." Olivia found immense success in the industry after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual Los Angeles based event. Her first major rolls include Disney XD’s ‘Kickin It’ and the Disney original movie "Girl vs. Monster." Along with her success in acting, Olivia has also had a successful music career, even receiving a Radio Disney music award for her song “Had Me @ Hello.”



iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



