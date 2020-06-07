Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: iPOP Alumni, Albert Tsai reunites with “Dr. Ken” Cast for Online Event

The cast of “Dr. Ken,” which includes iPOP Alumni Albert Tsai reunited recently for an online streaming event.

Los Angeles, CA, June 07, 2020 --(



The event took place on May 28, and promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services post-Coronavirus pandemic. Stars in the House was hosted by SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. The series airs daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, and has raised $300,000 to benefit The Actors Fund since its launch.



“The Actors Fund provides services including Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.”



Albert Tsai found success in the industry after partaking in iPOP LA, the twice-annual Los Angeles based event. He is best known for starring as Fred on the Disney Channel comedy series Coop & Cami Ask the World. Along with Dr. Ken, Albert also had major roles ABC’s Trophy Wife, and last years Abominable. He will next be seen in Amazon Lost which currently is in pre-production.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, June 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Albert Tsai, iPOP Alumni reunited with the cast of “Dr. Ken” for Playbill’s Stars in the House. The live-streaming event brought together other cast members that include title character Ken Jeong Suzy Nakamura, Dave Foley, Jonathan Slavin, Tisha Campbell, Krista Marie Yu, Dana Lee. The ABC series, Dr Ken centered on Jeong as the lead titular character. In the series, which concluded in 2017, Ken balances his profession as a doctor with his Asian American family at home.The event took place on May 28, and promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services post-Coronavirus pandemic. Stars in the House was hosted by SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. The series airs daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, and has raised $300,000 to benefit The Actors Fund since its launch.“The Actors Fund provides services including Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.”Albert Tsai found success in the industry after partaking in iPOP LA, the twice-annual Los Angeles based event. He is best known for starring as Fred on the Disney Channel comedy series Coop & Cami Ask the World. Along with Dr. Ken, Albert also had major roles ABC’s Trophy Wife, and last years Abominable. He will next be seen in Amazon Lost which currently is in pre-production.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA