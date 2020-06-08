BeachCoders Academy Secures Student Tuition Finance Deal with Meritize

Press Releases Beach Coders Press Release

BeachCoders® Academy has inked a student-friendly tuition finance deal with venture-backed Texas finance firm Meritize®. BeachCoders Academy, a highly acclaimed Los Angeles-based web coding school has secured a tuition finance credit facility with the venture-backed Texas-based finance company, Meritize.

This special tuition finance program was custom crafted by Texas-based venture-backed finance firm, Meritize along with BeachCoders to support student’s needs first by offering no upfront payments, generous finance terms up to 60 months with surprisingly low-interest rates and includes deferment options until after completion of the training and time to get a new job.



“Offering tuition finance that supports our students’ needs is on par with the core values of BeachCoders and we’re grateful to partner with a finance company that shares our vision,” said founder and CEO of BeachCoders, James DeCicco. “The leadership and staff at Meritize® truly rolled out the red carpet for us to offer exciting terms for our students that go beyond anything we’ve previously seen in tuition finance,” DeCicco said.



About BeachCoders® Academy:

Beachcoders Academy is an industry leader for in-person and live-online web development and user experience training. Their student-facing "hospitality" instructional model has set them above and apart from others in the "Coding-Bootcamp" industry and has empowered students from all walks of life and age groups to skill up into better professional lives has grads working at Google, Space-X, Snap-Chat, and Legal Zoom. The Manhattan Beach, California-based school opened in 2015 and is privately held. For more information, visit www.Beachcoders.com.



About Meritize®:

Meritize is a leading provider of financing solutions for skills-based education and workforce development. The company's proprietary merit-based lending program goes beyond traditional underwriting and uses an individual's academic, military, or work achievements to enhance credit evaluation and expand funding opportunities, resulting in increased access to educational funding and improved outcomes. In addition to its merit-based lending platform for students and training partners, Meritize works directly with employers on customized talent development solutions to help meet the demand for qualified workers. Frisco, Texas-based Meritize is privately held. For more information, visit www.meritize.com.

James Decicco

424-254-9650



www.beachcoders.com



