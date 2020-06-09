The Mhotep Corporation Announces Availability of New Book “Melanin Is Worth More Than Gold”

Press Releases The Mhotep Corporation Press Release

Website: http://www.keyamsha.com Washington, DC, June 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, The Mhotep Corporation announced immediate availability of the new book “Melanin Is Worth More Than Gold: Is This the Era Of The Blessed Generation?” authored by Nnamdi Azikiwe.“As the subtitle indicates, this is a new era. The era of the Blessed Generation,” said Mr. Azikiwe. “This is a new era because melanin is worth over $395 a gram more than gold. Not only that the Red, Black, and Green flag is approaching its 100th anniversary on August 13, 2020. Combined with the Afro, official currency of the United States of Africa being potentially worth over $2 the new era can’t be denied.”Positive Customer ImpactOver 100,000 visitors to Keyamsha.com without benefit of media exposure attest to the attractive power of the chemical primarily responsible for the appearance of our hair, skin and eyes having a dollar value. Mr. Azikiwe learned melanin is worth more than gold while preparing for the March 2014 Sacred Libation Ceremony honoring African-American women lynched in America. The book enables us to activate the “audacious power” Dr. Adam Clayton Powell told us to seek. The new grammar of people educated regarding melanin produces a new rhetoric. The rhetoric invokes power Dr. Huey P. Newton still tells us comes with the ability to define phenomena.Our Blood, Our Melanin and Africa Unites UsMelanin myths, Urban legends, and hoaxes perpetrated by social media miscreants dubbed the “Melanin Deniers” prompted the book’s composition. It was their launching of a Melanin Twitter Bomb aimed at African American women and people of African ancestry in general on March 24, 2017 that triggered blow back in the form of the book.“Melanin Is Worth More Than Gold” is available for immediate download as an eBook on Amazon.com, Smashwords, Barnes and Noble, and other retailers. Additionally, a paperback edition can be acquired from Amazon.com.Founded in 2003, The Mhotep Corporation has a wide range of products designed to fulfill its mission to “engage, entertain and educate” audiences.The Mhotep Corporation and its products are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Mhotep Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.For more information, press only:PR Contact Name Nnamdi AzikiwePhone number: 202-294-0018Email: nnamdi.azikiwe@gmail.comFor more information on Product:Website: http://www.keyamsha.com Contact Information The Mhotep Corporation

