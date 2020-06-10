Press Releases Hollywood Fitness Press Release

Receive press releases from Hollywood Fitness: By Email RSS Feeds: Hollywood Fitness Scraps 7 Tons of Equipment for Safety

Locally owned club reinvents itself for COVID-19 world.

Portland, OR, June 10, 2020 --(



Hollywood Fitness has been, and remains the only club with full time cleaning 24 hours a day. The employees have spent hundreds of hours cleaning, sanitizing, and adding dozens of cleaning stations, using a disinfectant fogger, and totally renovating the space.



As a local business they felt it is their responsibility to help their customers through the pandemic by providing a way to lower stress and build immune systems safely.



The club owner is adamant about helping the members financially make it through this time. The club has helped hundreds already by crediting accounts for up 3 months free usage so they have a place to relieve stress and exercise.



It is up to local businesses to step up and help out in any way they can. "Together we will all prosper and thrive into 2021," said George Comelli, Owner.



Log in to be a member for the day (no cost) - www.hollywoodfitness.net Portland, OR, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- What do gyms do when they are forced to close for almost 3 months? The staff at Hollywood Fitness removed tons and tons of equipment to the scrap yard and rebuilt the gym to accommodate a safer environment for the patrons.Hollywood Fitness has been, and remains the only club with full time cleaning 24 hours a day. The employees have spent hundreds of hours cleaning, sanitizing, and adding dozens of cleaning stations, using a disinfectant fogger, and totally renovating the space.As a local business they felt it is their responsibility to help their customers through the pandemic by providing a way to lower stress and build immune systems safely.The club owner is adamant about helping the members financially make it through this time. The club has helped hundreds already by crediting accounts for up 3 months free usage so they have a place to relieve stress and exercise.It is up to local businesses to step up and help out in any way they can. "Together we will all prosper and thrive into 2021," said George Comelli, Owner.Log in to be a member for the day (no cost) - www.hollywoodfitness.net Contact Information Hollywood Fitness

George Comalli, Owner

503-281-4776



www.hollywoodfitness.net

Open 24/7



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hollywood Fitness