Once Upon a Time, Star Wars, The Originals Highlight Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences This Week

Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, June 10, 2020 --(



These are in addition to the previously announced virtual event this week: "Caddyshack" stars Cindy Morgan and Michael O'Keefe on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.



During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences (all times ET)



Wednesday, June 10, "The Originals," Chase Coleman, Nathaniel Buzolic, Riley Voelkel, Steven Krueger, Torrance Coombs, Yasmine Al-Bustami · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Thursday, June 11, “Once Upon a Time,” Beverley Elliott, Faustino Di Bauda, Michael Coleman, Mig Macario, Jeffrey Kaiser, Liam Garrigan, Joana Metrass, Elliot Knight, Noah Bean · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Thursday, June 11, "Star Wars," Ahmed Best, Chris Bartlett, Daniel Naprous, Emily Swallow, Misty Rosas, Tait Fletcher · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Sunday, June 14, "Caddyshack," Cindy Morgan, Michael O'Keefe · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Tuesday, June 16, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," Brett Dalton, Jeff Ward, Max Osinski, Adrian Pasdar, B.J. Britt, Briana Venskus, Mallory Jansen, Dichen Lachman, Christopher James Baker · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Sunday, June 28, "Runaways," Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Angel Parker, Annie Wersching, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Brittany Ishibashi, Clarissa Thibeaux · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ( NASDAQ:CIDM) ConTv.

