Join the “Let’s Spread Kindness” Initiative

Tampa, FL, June 10, 2020 --(



Sky Founder Tanya Cielo said, “The great thing about kindness is that it is free. It could be a smile. It could be an air high five from far away. It could be a positive five-star review for a local business. It could be, here’s a meal. It could be a listening ear. It could be whatever that person needs to receive to feel just a little bit of brightness in these dark times.”



For the past several months, the team behind the “Let’s Spread Kindness” initiative, including Emmy-winning local journalist Sarina Fazan, has hosted blood drives, delivered food to first responders, and provided clothes and other donations to people and organizations in need.



Now, in an effort to help spread the message of kindness further, they are launching a website (https://letsspreadkindness.com/) with more ways that people can get involved. They hope that participants will use #LetsSpreadKindness or #StartSpreadingKindness to tag acts of kindness shared on social media. They also have established a GoFundMe site at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-spread-kindness to make even opportunities for kindness possible.



As Cielo said, “Kindness is forever, and everyone can use a little bit of kindness.”



Follow the “Let’s Spread Kindness” initiative on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/startspreadingkindness

https://www.instagram.com/startspreadingkindness



