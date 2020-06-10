Trade Show Networks New Services for Safe Workplaces, Virtual Events and Marketing During COVID-19

Press Releases The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Press Release

Chicago, IL, June 10, 2020 --(



Chicago, IL, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group (TTNMG) has launched four new solutions for companies operating under COVID-19 guidelines to enhance marketing and operations during the "new normal." The new services include safety solutions for offices, restaurants, and other workplaces, virtual exhibits and events, prepackaged rental exhibits, and marketing mailers. TTNMG is a full-service trade show company that offers custom and rental exhibits and comprehensive event services and marketing. The new services provide alternatives to in-person events in order to build brands and bolster sales, as well as rental structures and services to make workplaces safer.

"In talking with our clients, they are asking for new ways to market their brand, while keeping their employees and their customers safe," said Karin Roberts, Marketing Manager at TTNMG. "They are seeking creative approaches to telling their brand story. Our virtual exhibit experience is one innovative and unique way to do that." During the launch, TTNMG is offering complimentary initial design renderings.

COVID-19 products – The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group has assembled an array of solutions available for rent or purchase, including hand sanitizing stations, backdrops, tents, and dividers that can be used in restaurants and offices and for special events, to help fight the coronavirus and keep communities safe.

Virtual exhibit solutions – While large gatherings are postponed, marketers are going virtual with their events. TTNMG can take trade show booth renderings and bring them to life online with videos, backdrops, downloadable marketing materials, and other imagery.

Prepackaged rental exhibits - When conferences and trade shows again take place, rental displays offer a fast and cost-effective way to exhibit, which can be customized to the exhibitor's brand identity. The rental exhibits are in stock for quick shipment to the show floor.

Mailers – This traditional marketing solution can be effective in delivering the personal touch that trade shows provide. The Tradeshow Network can create mailers and print materials from postcards to unique mailing packages designed to keep brands top of mind.

The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group is a full-service trade show display and marketing partner based in the Chicago area. Since 1990, its award-winning team has collaborated with exhibitors nationwide and worldwide to create engaging and interactive brand experiences that provide optimum exposure.

Contact Information
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group

Karin Roberts

630-443-7007



www.thetradeshownetwork.com



