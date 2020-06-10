Larry Brzostek Earns At Home With Diversity (AHWD) Certification

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Larry Brzostek of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Siesta Key, Florida, Earns At Home With Diversity (AHWD) Certification

Brzostek joins 20,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned this certification after completing an immersive course on diversity, fair housing and business planning and development. The program is designed to meet the nation's fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities for the growing number of culturally diverse buyers and sellers regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, handicaps, familial status or national origin.



Today, more than one third of Americans are minorities. By 2050, minorities will be the majority. Real estate professionals who adapt to increasing cultural diversity in the market and wisely plan to meet the needs of diverse clients gain a competitive edge and expand opportunities. The AHWD certification allows Realtors to not only apply the multi-faceted skills and tools they learned in the course to business practices, but conveys to clients they are dynamic real estate professionals with expertise that transcends cultural barriers.



Brzostek is an agent in the Siesta Key office at 5221 Ocean Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34242. He can be reached by calling or texting (941) 993-3125 or emailing Larry@LBrzostek.com.



