Miller Architects & Builders Breaks Ground on Andra K Salon & Spa

Miller Architects & Builders has officially broken ground on Andra K Salon & Spa in Clearwater, Minnesota. Miller was hired to design and construct the new 3,200 square foot facility, which will replace their current leased location.

Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, is a full-service architectural and construction firm providing design/build, architectural design, pre-construction, construction, and construction management services for commercial projects in the upper Midwest. More information about the firm can be found at www.millerab.com. Clearwater, MN, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The business goes back to 1974 when Lee Frederickson was a one operator salon. In 1979 Lee moved her business into the Clearwater Shopping Center and changed the name to Lee and Friends Hair Design. She continued to grow and expand the business, eventually hiring her daughter Krista Stier in 2016 as the HR/Compliance/Training Manager. In 2017 the salon name changed to Andra K. Salon & Spa. In 2019, Krista became a second-generation owner after taking over the family business while Lee focused on talent development and salon management. While they have continued to expand on the services they provide, the new facility will allow for future growth. However, it will still focus on providing a comfortable, friendly environment with high-quality services for everyone. The new salon will continue full-service offerings for hair care, specialty updos, manicures, pedicures, facials, waxing, body wraps, eyelash extensions, eyelash lifts/tints, eyebrow tinting, and more. Talking about the business, Krista said, "We currently have four employees, but with the new facility, we are excited to have the space to grow that number and expand the services we provide." Andra K Salon & Spa is a Lanza concept salon as well as providing products as organic and natural as possible, including vegan, earth-friendly, and cruelty-free.The new 3,200 square foot facility features horizontal and vertical steel siding with stone accents and a covered entrance into an inviting lobby and waiting room. The interior includes eight cut/style stations, four hair washing stations, four dryer stations, an accent glass-block wall dividing three pedicure stations and three manicure stations, two fascial treatment rooms, makeup table, public restrooms, employee breakroom, and dispensary room. Interior finishes include luxury vinyl tile, ceramic tile, painted walls and light textured drywall and suspended ceilings. The new location provides ample parking.Miller Architects & Builders was hired to design and construct the new facility, which will open in the fall of 2020.Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, is a full-service architectural and construction firm providing design/build, architectural design, pre-construction, construction, and construction management services for commercial projects in the upper Midwest. More information about the firm can be found at www.millerab.com. Contact Information Miller Architects & Builders

Denise Schnettler

320.251.4109



www.millerab.com



