PBA Live Webinar with Gold Terra Resource Corp.

PBA is pleased to be hosting Gold Terra Resources Thursday, June 11 for their PBA à Noon webinar.

Montreal, Canada, June 10, 2020 --(



The “PBA à Noon Gold Terra” webinar will take place on Thursday, June 11 at 12:00pm EST. The link provides online registration to join the webinar:



https://tinyurl.com/PBAaNoonGoldTerra



PBA (Paul Benwell & Associates) is pleased to be hosting David Suda, President and CEO of Gold Terra Resource Corp. (YGT.V), a junior gold exploration company that has assembled a highly prospective district scale land position on the doorstep of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. The company is currently focused on expanding and delineating gold resources at the company's Yellowknife City Gold Project and plans to drill their prolific high-grade Campbell Shear this year. The Campbell and Giant Shear zones are prolific regional structures in the Yellowknife mining camp, responsible for the majority of the 14 million ounces ("Moz") of gold mined at the Con and Giant mines up to their closure in the early 2000s. The "PBA à Noon Gold Terra" webinar will take place on Thursday, June 11 at 12:00pm EST.

Sophy Cesar

514-641-6897



www.paulbenwell.com



