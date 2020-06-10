PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
PBA

Press Release

Receive press releases from PBA: By Email RSS Feeds:

PBA Live Webinar with Gold Terra Resource Corp.


PBA is pleased to be hosting Gold Terra Resources Thursday, June 11 for their PBA à Noon webinar.

Montreal, Canada, June 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- PBA (Paul Benwell & Associates) is pleased to be hosting David Suda, President and CEO of Gold Terra Resource Corp. (YGT.V), a junior gold exploration company that has assembled a highly prospective district scale land position on the doorstep of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. The company is currently focused on expanding and delineating gold resources at the company’s Yellowknife City Gold Project and plans to drill their prolific high-grade Campbell Shear this year. The Campbell and Giant Shear zones are prolific regional structures in the Yellowknife mining camp, responsible for the majority of the 14 million ounces ("Moz") of gold mined at the Con and Giant mines up to their closure in the early 2000s.

The “PBA à Noon Gold Terra” webinar will take place on Thursday, June 11 at 12:00pm EST. The link provides online registration to join the webinar:

https://tinyurl.com/PBAaNoonGoldTerra

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Contact Information
PBA
Sophy Cesar
514-641-6897
Contact
www.paulbenwell.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PBA
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help