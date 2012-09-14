PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger Into a Publicly Traded Shell Company Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

Velocity Data Announces Change of Control A change of control of the Company has been effected by the purchase by Mr. Joe Byrne of a controlling interest from S7 companies of approximately 82% of the outstanding capital of the Company for a total consideration of $500,000. - December 02, 2019 - S7 Group

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

La Vida Verde Founding Shareholders Re-Acquire Controlling Interest from International Cannabrands Inc. International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde

Adamson Brothers’ Andy Altahawi Responds to Recent SEC Case Longfin consultant Andy Altahawi is speaking out on the recent SEC case, Case No. 1:18-cv-02977 (SDNY)(DLC) & Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Release No. 86075/June 10, 2019. - July 23, 2019 - Adamson Brothers

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Launches Fundable Campaign in Final Private Offering Before Planned IPO HealthPoint Plus announced today that it will offer its last private funding on the Fundable platform. The company is planning to file its Form S1 to be listed as a public company at the conclusion of this offering. - July 15, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Electronic Publishing Services Announces Three EDGAR Online Workstations for Self-Service Filers to the SEC Now Available for Use: 13F, Section 16 and 12B-25 Forms Electronic Publishing Services, Inc. is announcing new EDGAR Filing Agent Online Workstations and a relaunch of their existing sites. The workstations are useful for anyone required to file Section 16 Forms 3, 4 and 5; Institutional Investment managers filing form 13F; and corporate filers needing an extension to Forms 10-K, 10-Q and others. - July 01, 2019 - Electronic Publishing Services, Inc.

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

U.S. Hemp Roundtable Celebrates 10th Annual Hemp History Week Grassroots Hemp Supporters Take Action to Support the “Return of the Plant!” After Passage of the 2018 Farm Bill Legalized Hemp Farming after 80+ Years of Prohibition. - May 30, 2019 - U.S. Hemp Roundtable

Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.

Dell Technologies Names Denali Advanced Integration a Titanium Partner Denali Achieves Highest Tier of Dell Technologies Partner Program - May 01, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Welcome to MyQ 7.4 – Smoother Interaction at Every Touchpoint MyQ, the award-winning developer of the MyQ print management and document processing software, is pleased to announce the rollout of MyQ 7.4 – a major update to its flagship print management solution. The new update makes user interaction smoother at every touchpoint along the document workflow... - April 16, 2019 - MyQ

Absolute Storage Investment Makes Purchase in Pensacola FL Storage Stop in Pensacola FL - Purchased by Absolute Storage Investment Absolute Storage Investment purchased Storage Stop in Pensacola for an undisclosed price. The transaction closed on February 7. The newly named Pensacola Storage is a property that consists of 77,000 square feet of self-storage... - March 07, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Coxswain Consulting CEO Julia Erdkamp Featured in California Business Journal Julia Erdkamp, CEO of Coxswain Consulting, a firm designed to help organizations build the leadership and operations required to achieve world-class status, was recently featured in the California Business Journal. Erdkamp is no stranger to such accolades, with both she and her firm receiving features... - February 26, 2019 - Coxswain Consulting

James (Jim) A. Greer Acquires Boston’s Smart Drug Testing Business Smart Drug Testing, LLC, previously owned by the Accipiter Group, LLC, has announced that it has been acquired by James A. Greer, President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing, Inc. This acquisition is the continuation of Mr. Greer’s expansion of his companies drug, alcohol and DNA testing services... - February 22, 2019 - National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association

National General Insurance Holding Open House Feb. 25th from 9am to 6pm National General Insurance is expanding in Winston-Salem. NatGen will be hiring 30+ Inside Sales Agents at their Winston-Salem main office. - February 21, 2019 - National General Insurance

Wikipedia Named Best Global Website by 2019 Web Globalization Report Card Web Globalization Report Card recognizes leading global websites including Google, NIVEA, Microsoft, and IKEA. - February 14, 2019 - Byte Level Research LLC

Netsync Earns Professional Services Certified Prime Contractor of the Year The City of Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity recognized Netsync Network Solutions as its Professional Services Certified Prime Contractor of the Year. The city issued the award in response to Netsync’s outstanding talent and effort supporting Houston as it embarks on remarkable technological... - February 12, 2019 - Netsync

Update to GRLT Shareholders Related to GRILLiT Inc. and Future Plans GRILLiT, Inc. (OTC: GRLT) is announcing that it has acquired 100% of GRILLiT of the Suncoast, LLC, and is announcing the transition in leadership. Due to the delinquent filings and liabilities created by previous CEO’s dating back to 2013, the passing of Ghazi Hajj on September 10, 2017, the complexity... - December 20, 2018 - GRILLiT

EasyMed Services Inc. Begins Trading on the OTC Bulletin Board EasyMed Services Inc. announces that the Company is now listed in the United States on the OTC Bulletin Board (“OTC”) under the ticker symbol EMYSF. - October 16, 2010 - EasyMed Services Inc