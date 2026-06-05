Public Companies News
Breaking news, financial earnings, mergers, acquisitions and key announcements affecting publicly traded companies. Take stock of the news that is moving markets to reach financial industry professionals.
Valye Builds an AI-Ready Research Layer for Public Company Data
As large language models become a primary way people search and understand financial information, Valye is organizing SEC-grounded public company research into a structured format built for both the public and AI systems. - June 05, 2026 - Valye
ISKCON Mayapur Official Store Expands Access to Authentic Spiritual Products Worldwide
The ISKCON Mayapur Official Store serves as a global spiritual hub, providing genuine Vedic literature, devotional accessories, and traditional attire for those seeking a Krishna-centered lifestyle. - May 21, 2026 - ISKCON Mayapur Online Store
Work'NGear Assets Acquired
Work'NGear (WNG) announced its assets were acquired by a prominent family office and lender Baaj Capital was repaid. WNG relaunched operations, reopens stores in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and revived the ecommerce business leveraging its core brands and private label assortment. - April 07, 2026 - WorkNGear
Size Stream Achieves SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Privacy
Size Stream announced successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, validating the security, privacy, and reliability of its AI-powered body scanning platform. The certification confirms rigorous controls protecting sensitive body and biometric data used across health, fitness, and apparel applications—including made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators—giving clients confidence to deploy body data solutions at scale. - March 18, 2026 - Size Stream
REST EZ Inc. Secures Large Purchase Order for More Than 5,500 Bottles of Rest EZ Liquid Gel Capsules; Expected to Generate Six-Figure Revenue
Strong single-order demand signals commercial momentum for the company's fast-absorbing sleep aid. - March 09, 2026 - Rest EZ Inc.
Sue Phillips Reveals the Psychology of Scent — How Fragrance Can Transform Your Life, Relationships, and Career
Globally renowned fragrance expert Sue Phillips is redefining perfume as a powerful psychological tool that can enhance confidence, strengthen relationships, and elevate professional success. With over four decades in the luxury beauty industry, including serving as Vice President of Tiffany & Co. and creating iconic fragrances for Lancôme, Burberry, and more. - February 24, 2026 - Sue Phillips
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
ReadyBid Expands Contract Lifecycle Management to Enhance End-to-End Hotel Procurement Efficiency
ReadyBid’s enhanced CLM capabilities mark a new era of automation-driven hotel procurement, ensuring corporations can manage every sourcing and contracting stage seamlessly, securely, and intelligently. - December 12, 2025 - Readybid
UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem. - December 10, 2025 - UK Financial Ltd
TPT Global Tech Secures European ISIN for Its $40 Million Tokenized Bond Offering Through Luxembourg-Domiciled Securitization Vehicle in Partnership with Realiz
TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPT" or "the Company") (OTCBB: TPTW), a San Diego-headquartered leader in global technological innovations, telecommunications, and digital media infrastructure, today announced the issuance of its European International Securities Identification Number... - December 04, 2025 - TPT Global Tech, Inc.
Kooth Expands with Acquisition of Kismet Health
Kooth (AIM: KOO), a global leader in digital mental health and one of the fastest-growing youth mental health providers in the United States, announced its acquisition of Kismet Health, a telehealth platform designed to support developmentally appropriate and family-centered care. - December 02, 2025 - Kooth
Liminatus Pharma, Inc. Signs MOU with Capital Trust Group for USD 30 Million Equity Investment via an earn-out mechanism and Future Strategic Cooperation
Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIMN), La Palma, CA, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation CD47-blockade therapies, announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Capital Trust Group Limited (CTG), a New Zealand-based investment... - October 27, 2025 - Liminatus Pharma, Inc
Lahint: a Saudi Startup Achieving Regional Expansion and International Accreditations in GovTech
Lahint for Business Services, a Saudi GovTech startup founded in 2023 and based in Dammam, achieved major milestones in 2025, including four ISO certifications, accreditation from SDAIA as an AI service provider with the Waee badge, and listing among Asia’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Brands. The company also signed agreements in Saudi Arabia and Oman, expanding its regional presence while targeting automation of 50 government services by 2026. - September 24, 2025 - Lahint
Protek Capital, Inc. (OTC: PRPM) Provides Corporate Roadmap, Post-Uplisting Plans, and Strategic Operating Model
Protek Capital, Inc. (OTC: PRPM) today announced a comprehensive update for shareholders, outlining its compliance initiatives, corporate restructuring roadmap, and long-term strategic vision under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, M.D. Robertson. - September 17, 2025 - Protek Capital, Inc
Update on Proposed Recapitalization
On 30 June 2025, Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) announced a proposed recapitalization through a plan to be sanctioned by the High Court of England and Wales or other court in England and Wales of competent jurisdiction (“Court”) under Part 26A Companies Act 2006 (the... - August 22, 2025 - Argo Blockchain plc
Nasdaq Delisting Notice and Hearing Request
Argo Blockchain plc (“Argo” or the “Company”) Argo Receives Nasdaq Delisting Notice and Intends to Request a Hearing As previously announced, on 16 January 2025, Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB; Nasdaq: ARBK) received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Listing... - July 28, 2025 - Argo Blockchain plc
Arrow Funds Announces Fund Closure - DWCR ETF
Arrow Investment Advisors announced today that the Arrow Tactical International ETF (CBOE: DWCR) will close following a review of market demand. The Arrow Investments Trust Board of Trustees approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of DWCR. The Fund’s last day of trading will be July... - July 17, 2025 - Arrow Funds
Full-Service Marketing Agency Launches in Southern California
Creative Stories Media, a Full-Service Marketing Agency - creativestoriesmedia.com Dave Berry and Rachel Bollin have officially launched their marketing agency in Temecula, Ca. The full-service marketing agency offers a wide range of services including videography, photography, website design,... - June 13, 2025 - Creative Stories Media
Liminatus Pharma Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Filing Requirements
Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIMN) (“Liminatus” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies, today announced that on June 3, 2025, it received a notification letter from Nasdaq indicating that it... - June 04, 2025 - Liminatus Pharma, Inc
Lifeline BioTechnologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire GlobalOdds Holdings, a Premium Technology Provider in Online Gaming
LLBO to Acquire GlobalOdds, maker of enterprise-level gaming platform, and enter Online Gaming Space. - May 17, 2025 - Lifeline Biotechnologies Inc.
BML Investment Partners, L.P. Issues an Open Letter to Shareholders
BML Investment Partners, L.P. issues an open letter to shareholders: "Shareholders of Aadi Bioscience 17383 Sunset Blvd., Suite A259 Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Dear Shareholders, BML Investment Partners, L.P. and Braden M. Leonard, collectively a beneficial holder of 2.435 million AADI... - February 25, 2025 - BML Capital
AAEON Launch the BOXER-8641AI-Plus, an FCC Class B Certified Smart Healthcare Platform
AAEON’s newest AI system offers FCC Class B certification, high-speed peripheral support, and NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin inferencing capabilities. - February 16, 2025 - AAEON Technology
Jesita Capital Management Files Lawsuit Against HPN Holdings, Inc. for Alleged Non-Payment of Loan
Jesita Capital Management LLC has announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against HPN Holdings, Inc., (OTCPK: KICK) over the alleged non-payment of a loan. The lawsuit also names One Mind Technologies S.L.; Douglas Stukel, an Illinois resident; Michael Profita, an Illinois resident; and Kathleen Profita, an Illinois resident; as Co-Borrowers and Defendants. - February 10, 2025 - Jesita Capital Management LLC
Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Announces LOI for Strategic Investment in ShieldCom
Moon Equity Holdings is announcing and LOI for their first strategic investment with Shieldcom, helping Shieldcom grow and marking Moon Equity Holdings' initial step into the defense industry. - January 30, 2025 - MONI
NAF Appoints Executive Chairman of RTX, Gregory J. Hayes as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Founder Sanford I. Weill Becomes Chairman Emeritus
NAF, a national education non-profit that brings schools and businesses together to support high school students’ efforts to be future ready and prepare them for career success, proudly announces their new Chairman, Gregory J. Hayes, Executive Chairman of RTX, effective December 1. After nearly 45 years of leadership as Founder and Chairman of NAF, Sanford I. Weill retired to become Chairman Emeritus. - November 13, 2024 - NAF
Q-GEMSF Coal Deposit Acquisition
Infinity Stone Ventures Corp., coal application approval for 100% of historic, third party 43-101, 80+ million tonne coal deposit in British Columbia plus historic anthracite coal occurrence in Quebec. - November 08, 2024 - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp
ShelterPoint is Now Part of Protective
Acquisition Will Position Leading Carrier in the Paid Family & Medical Leave Space for Long-Term Growth - November 01, 2024 - ShelterPoint
MONI Holdings Announces Acquisition of Technology and New Board Member
MONI is announcing the acquisition of a real-time news tracking service to be named Pulsewire. With this acquisition, MONI welcomes Brian Lewis as the Pulsewire President and as a new board of directors member. - October 31, 2024 - MONI
OvationMR Acquires Ethos, Strengthening Its Commitment to Innovative Insights and Enhanced Customer-Centric Solutions
OvationMR, a leading global insights agency, today announced its acquisition of Ethos, a cutting-edge Mobile First UX, CX, and EX feedback platform. This strategic move further strengthens OvationMR’s position in delivering advanced, data-driven insights to empower brands and researchers worldwide. - October 03, 2024 - OvationMR
Vanguard Green Investment Limited Announces Its Transformation from the Healthcare Industry to the ESG Service Industry
Vanguard Green Investment Limited, formerly a leading company in the healthcare industry, is proud to announce its transformation to a ESG Advisor Service Company under the leadership of Chairman Niu Yenyen. This move marks a significant step towards building a sustainable future for earth and promoting female leadership in the business world. - September 24, 2024 - Vanguard Green Investment Limited
Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. Received Expected Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (Nasdaq: WAVS) ("Western"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it received an expected deficiency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on September 6, 2024... - September 09, 2024 - Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.
AAEON Seeks to Grow Edge AI Market Share with Edge Impulse Partnership
AAEON’s partnership with Edge Impulse aims to remove barriers to ML and AI project development on quality hardware. - August 29, 2024 - AAEON Technology
Most Powerful Lineup of Women Leaders
PINK's Global 20th Anniversary Fall Women's Empowerment Event. Tuesday, October 22, 2024 from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Woodruff Arts Center. - August 22, 2024 - PINK
Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. Intends to Dissolve and Liquidate
Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (Nasdaq: FEXD) (the “Company”) announced the following today: · The Company anticipates that the Company cannot consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. - August 19, 2024 - Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp
CSLM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CSLM) (“CSLM”) Makes the Following Announcement Regarding the Upcoming Annual General Meeting
CSLM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CSLM) (“CSLM”) makes the following announcement regarding the upcoming Annual General Meeting: Earlier this year, CSLM announced that it had entered into a merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with Fusemachines, Inc. - August 12, 2024 - Consilium Investment Management
Harris & Harris Announces Acquisition of The CMI Group
Harris & Harris, a leader in accounts receivable management and customer care, today announced the acquisition of The CMI Group (“CMI”), an accounts receivables management and customer care firm, located in Dallas, TX. This strategic combination represents a meaningful expansion in operational capabilities and personnel. - August 06, 2024 - Harris & Harris
Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Innovative, Patented Non-Invasive Brain Treatment Technology
Silver Scott Mines will be acquiring the assets of AddBrain, Inc.’s technology. It has been used to treat Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s and Suicidal Depression with excellent results. There are ongoing clinical trials in Canada. - August 02, 2024 - Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
Gamer Pakistan Announces Delisting from Nasdaq
Gamer Pakistan Inc. (Nasdaq:GPAK) (GPAK), an early-stage company currently focused on organizing esports events in Pakistan and related activities, today announced that the Company received notice from Nasdaq that the Company’s request to continue its listing on Nasdaq has been denied by the... - August 01, 2024 - Gamer Pakistan Inc.
American Gold Star Mothers (AGSM) Elects New National President
The 87th annual National Convention of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. (AGSM) took place June 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. to vote on amendments to their Constitution, Bylaws and elect new leadership including President, Patti Elliott from North Carolina. Established in 1928 by Congress, members are mothers whose children became missing in action, died while on active duty, or died as a result of such service. - July 15, 2024 - American Gold Star Mothers
Richard R. Karges Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Richard R. Karges of Chagrin Falls, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of counseling and coaching. About Richard R. Karges Richard R. Karges is the... - July 11, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. Receives Notice from Nasdaq
As previously disclosed, on December 27, 2023, the Company received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that since the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended... - June 19, 2024 - Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp
Panamera Holdings to Acquire AusTex Aggregates
Panamera Holdings Corporation (OTC: PHCI) proudly announces the execution of a binding Letter of Intent to acquire AusTex Aggregates, an established and growing aggregates company nestled in the thriving landscape of greater Austin, specializing in Aggregate/Soils and Spoils Remediation Solutions,... - June 17, 2024 - Panamera Holdings Corporation
Gamer Pakistan Announces Nasdaq Delisting Notice and Its Intention to Appeal
Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) (GPAK), an early stage company currently focused on organizing esports events in Pakistan and related activities, today announced that on June 4, 2024, the Staff of Nasdaq notified the Company that unless the Company timely requests a hearing before a Hearings... - June 10, 2024 - Gamer Pakistan Inc.
Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. Received Expected Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (Nasdaq: WAVS) (“Western”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it received an expected deficiency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on June 5, 2024... - June 10, 2024 - Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.
Gamer Pakistan Announces Continued Nasdaq Delinquency
Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) (GPAK), an early stage company currently focused on organizing esports events in Pakistan and related activities, today announced that on May 17, 2024, it received notice from Nasdaq that, since Nasdaq has not received the GPAK’s Form 10-Q for the period... - May 29, 2024 - Gamer Pakistan Inc.
Panamera Holdings Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership with Cris Proler
Cris Proler, a leader in the recycling business is joining Panamera Holdings Corporation as President and Vice Chairman. - May 22, 2024 - Panamera Holdings Corporation
Huskie Tools Unveils Groundbreaking SLA Series: The Ultimate Lineman Driven, 6-Ton Inline Crimping & Cutting Tools
Introducing an utility industry game-changer: New Inline 6-ton battery Lineman Tools from Huskie Tools. Get ready to get your power utility projects done better and faster with our new battery powered (Milwaukee® M-18 or Makita® power) 6-ton inline crimping and cutting tools. Their new SLA series line-up will revolutionize your work experience with their latest innovation, encompassing a stellar lineup of eight powerful tools, including five brand-new additions you've never experienced before. - May 21, 2024 - Huskie Tools, LLC
BC Craft Announces Resignation of Board of Directors
BC Craft Announces Resignation of Board of Directors, Executive Team BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or collectively, the “Company”), announces the resignation of its Board of Directors and audit committee. Effective January 19, 2024, Ms. Ilona Kiss has... - February 01, 2024 - BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.
Marco Polo's Trend Compendium to be Held in Rome, Italy, on December 1st & 2nd
The Marco Polo's Trend Compendium 2024, organized by the SCLA, is set for Dec 1-2, 2023, in Rome. It focuses on Sino-Italian collaborations, covering digital era challenges like IP and cross-border legal issues. The event includes networking sessions, expert talks, and a special consultation session. Participants include global legal and business experts, with support from various law firms and business associations. - November 20, 2023 - SCLA
Texas-Sized Success: Acquire Conquers the Lone Star State at an Unforgettable Business Conference
Selected as top-performing leaders, Acquire's finest professionals joined forces with like-minded individuals from diverse businesses across the United States for a transformative National Leadership Development Conference. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Texas, this unique opportunity allowed the Acquire team to forge valuable connections with industry frontrunners and gain insights from the most accomplished business operators nationwide. - November 10, 2023 - Acquire