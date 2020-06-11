Exclusive Sponsor presentation from Bell at Helicopter Technology CEE

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Bell to present on Rotary Program Updates at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe, this September.

Budapest, Hungary, June 11, 2020 --(



With that in mind, the leading and only rotary conference with a regional focus on Central and Eastern Europe, Helicopter Technology CEE conference will return to Budapest, Hungary on the 1st and 2nd September 2020. Bell will be in attendance for the event where delegates will have the chance to hear the latest helicopter programme updates, procurement goals, and technology advancements and more.



There is an early bird discount of £200 for bookings made by 30th June. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom8.



Bell to provide a technical presentation on Rotary Program Updates



Following the aforementioned helicopter updates, Bell will be providing a technical presentation on rotary wing updates and upgrades available to allied partner nations within the Central and Eastern European region (Presentation details to be confirmed).



Bell were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. As a company, Bell is defining the future of on-demand mobility. A subsidiary of Textron, Bell manufactures military rotorcraft at facilities in Fort Worth, and Amarillo, Texas, as well as commercial helicopters in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada.



2020’s event will also feature presentations from regional nations such as Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Germany and Croatia.



For the event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up, it is available online at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom8.



Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020

1st – 2nd September 2020

Budapest, Hungary



Proudly Sponsored by:

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: Bell



* "Bell patents reveal split-tip rotor blades and tail rotor replacement" (Flight Global: May, 2020)



