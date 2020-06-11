SkySparcOmnifi Simplifies Data Analysis for WSS Users with New Module

Press Releases SkySparc Press Release

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is supporting clients’ data analysis capabilities by adding a new Data Mart module to OmniFi, its advanced data and process integration tool.

Agile data analysis capabilities are becoming increasingly important to treasury efficiency and performance. Forty-two percent of treasurers cite big data analytics as the most important technology for improving data intelligence over the next five years, according to a recent Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report(1). Key drivers for greater use of data analytics in treasuries include operational efficiency, investment returns and risk management, the EIU found. But 40% of treasurers say the “technical complexity” of integrating data is the biggest challenge to becoming more data driven.



OmniFi Data Mart is ideally suited to supporting daily uploads (T+1) of time series data for in-depth analysis by business intelligence and analysis tools, but can also be used for data archiving and similar projects.



Marcus Gullers, head of product management, SkySparc, said: “Clients are already using OmniFi to integrate WSS data into major data warehouse projects, where it has proved particularly strong in handling backdating needs in an efficient, timely fashion. With Data Mart, we have developed robust data loading functionality for maximum ease of use and transparency.”



Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: “A new generation of data analytics tools is providing valuable insights and efficiencies at major corporates and financial institutions. OmniFi Data Mart will ensure Wallstreet Suite users can optimize these opportunities.”



