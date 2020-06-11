Web Conferencing Software Solution for the Health Industry in COVID-19 Era

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announced renowned web conferencing solutions for the healthcare industry.

Ahmedabad, India, June 11, 2020



With Ecosmob’s web conferencing solutions, health care providers would be able to easily connect with each other with zero physical contact. Also, the real-time conversation establishment helps to aid in speed up health care facilities. Delivering the best possible patient care is the prime goal of a hospital. Hence, the renowned web conferring solution will allow adequate communication among doctors, patients, and other medical professionals. This type of facility creates a safer environment in such a contagious pandemic like COVID-19.



Ecosmob’s web conferencing solutions offer functionalities such as screen sharing, chat, call recording, screen sharing, multiple webcam facilities, dynamic presentation, reports & analytics, Live broadcasting, desktop & application sharing, and many more. All the features and functionality has been incorporated into the software to assist the health care industry to serve health care while maintaining safety measures.



“Ecosmob is an IT firm that develops software to turn a complex process into a simple one. As the healthcare industry demands social distancing because of COVID-19, our web conferring development services are a perfect match for the hospitals to maintain precise communication between patients, health care providers, and doctors. Whether the need to organize an internal meeting or instruct the paramedic staff, our web conferencing solutions can work absolutely for them,” said Mr. Maulik Shah, Co-founder and Director of Ecosmob Pvt. Ltd.



Apart from web conferring development, the IT firm delivers comprehensive VoIP solutions that include Class4 switch, Class5 switch, unified communication, Inmate solutions, WebRTC development, MVNO solutions, multi-tenant broadcasting, and many more. Further, Ecosmob holds a team of expert developers who are efficient on various VoIP technologies like WebRTC, OpenSIPs, Kamailio, Asterisk, and FreeSwitch. Plus, the company also specializes in providing IT solutions including Web design and development, Mobile application development, and digital marketing services. With the disruptive goals, the company is delivering high-quality end-to-end software services with collaboration with clients from day one of a project.



About the Company

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has provided customized IT solutions to clients across the world since 2007. The company holds expertise in developing various IT solutions such as VoIP development, Web conferencing solutions, Mobile app development, Web design & development, Digital marketing services, and many more. Ecosmob aims to be the most preferred technology partner by proposing innovative solutions and client-centric approaches. It is one of the leading IT companies that offer high-quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions to clients. Apart from optimal web solutions, the company delivers its project with zero downtime.



Ahmedabad, India, June 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd., web conferencing solutions provider, has recently announced that they are going to offer customized web conferencing software to clients across the world. In the current pandemic because of COVID-19, the health care sector needs distance conferencing solutions for the sake of health care providers. The company envisioned the need and introduced the solutions for the healthcare industry.

