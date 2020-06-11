Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber Joins National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity

Press Releases Coral Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce Press Release

“Now is the time for this country to make the changes needed to create safe and truly inclusive communities throughout our county,” said Cindy Brief, CEO of the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The moral case for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is indisputable, and there’s overwhelming evidence that greater diversity benefits the American economy, businesses, communities and employees,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. “We are proud to partner with Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce on this initiative and help develop a robust plan of action.” The work of this national initiative will build on the work already undertaken by the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce regarding diversity and inclusion in our cities. Coral Springs, FL, June 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce will join the U.S. Chamber’s national townhall event on June 25 where business and community leaders will discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform. As a partner on this important initiative, the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce will host local and industry dialogues to further the discussion.“Now is the time for this country to make the changes needed to create safe and truly inclusive communities throughout our county,” said Cindy Brief, CEO of the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The moral case for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is indisputable, and there’s overwhelming evidence that greater diversity benefits the American economy, businesses, communities and employees,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. “We are proud to partner with Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce on this initiative and help develop a robust plan of action.” The work of this national initiative will build on the work already undertaken by the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce regarding diversity and inclusion in our cities. Contact Information Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce

