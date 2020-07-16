Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Corporation for Supportive Housing Press Release

Receive press releases from Corporation for Supportive Housing: By Email RSS Feeds: DeAnna Minus-Vincent of RWJBarnabas Health Appointed to CSH’s National Board of Directors

New York, NY, July 16, 2020 --(



“Ms. Minus-Vincent was a natural choice given her vast experience across non-profit, government and educational sectors with expertise in housing, health, education and equity,” said Deborah De Santis, President and CEO, CSH. “Hospitals across the country have become a critical partner investing in housing solutions for our vulnerable neighbors, and RWJBarnabas Health has been a leader in this effort. Our board is fortunate and excited to welcome Ms. Minus-Vincent.”



Housing is recognized as one of the most important social determinants of health, which are the economic and social conditions that affect health outcomes. Ms. Minus-Vincent has led RWJBarnabas Health’s efforts to become one of the first hospitals to invest in affordable housing through the New Jersey Hospital Partnership Subsidy Program, and she is also working on a screening tool to increase our understanding of how social determinants of health impact individuals.



“I have long admired the work of the Corporation for Supportive Housing. With a solutions-oriented mission, CSH advances strategic initiatives designed to benefit those most in need. Safe, affordable, and supportive housing promotes equity and assists individuals and families immediately, but also has long-term benefits that positively impact health, education, and economic outcomes,” said DeAnna Minus-Vincent. “I am delighted to engage with a team of committed individuals with varied experiences who possess the energy and passion to effect change.”



Ms. Minus-Vincent joins a diverse board with members who share a history and passion for bettering the lives of our country's most vulnerable people. Board members are from various fields, including supportive housing, services provision, real estate, banking, academia, and advocacy with lived experience.



About DeAnna Minus-Vincent

DeAnna Minus-Vincent serves as Corporate Vice President for the Social Impact and Community Investment practice at RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey’s most comprehensive academic health system, covering nine counties and five million people. She is responsible for coordinating the system’s community development initiatives; identifying ways to use data and technology to track progress and enhance health outcomes; and oversees the system’s efforts to incorporate a universal SDOH screening process. Her career has crossed sectors and spanned a broad range of issue areas. She served as the Chief Engagement Officer at Benefits Data Trust, a national social change organization. She served as the Assistant Commissioner for the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, as well as the Director of Planning and Operations at the Central Jersey Family Health Consortium. Ms. Minus-Vincent received a Master of Public Administration from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Morgan State University. A lifelong New Jersey resident, she is a proud native of Trenton, NJ and resides in Lumberton with her husband, Daryl, and daughter, Darynn.



About CSH

CSH is the national champion for supportive housing, demonstrating its potential to improve the lives of very vulnerable individuals and families by helping communities create over 335,000 real homes for people who desperately need them. CSH funding, expertise and advocacy have provided $1 billion in direct loans and grants for supportive housing across the country. Building on nearly 30 years of success developing multi and cross-sector partnerships, CSH engages broader systems to fully invest in solutions that drive equity, help people thrive, and harness data to generate concrete and sustainable results. By aligning affordable housing with services and other sectors, CSH helps communities move away from crisis, optimize their public resources, and ensure a better future for everyone. Visit us at csh.org. New York, NY, July 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CSH (Corporation for Supportive Housing), a national nonprofit, recently appointed DeAnna Minus-Vincent, Corporate Vice President, RWJBarnabas Health, to a three-year term. The newest addition to CSH’s Board of Directors represents the significant role hospitals play in addressing the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors and the importance of cross-sector collaboration to ensure integrated housing and service for individuals and families of greatest need in our communities.“Ms. Minus-Vincent was a natural choice given her vast experience across non-profit, government and educational sectors with expertise in housing, health, education and equity,” said Deborah De Santis, President and CEO, CSH. “Hospitals across the country have become a critical partner investing in housing solutions for our vulnerable neighbors, and RWJBarnabas Health has been a leader in this effort. Our board is fortunate and excited to welcome Ms. Minus-Vincent.”Housing is recognized as one of the most important social determinants of health, which are the economic and social conditions that affect health outcomes. Ms. Minus-Vincent has led RWJBarnabas Health’s efforts to become one of the first hospitals to invest in affordable housing through the New Jersey Hospital Partnership Subsidy Program, and she is also working on a screening tool to increase our understanding of how social determinants of health impact individuals.“I have long admired the work of the Corporation for Supportive Housing. With a solutions-oriented mission, CSH advances strategic initiatives designed to benefit those most in need. Safe, affordable, and supportive housing promotes equity and assists individuals and families immediately, but also has long-term benefits that positively impact health, education, and economic outcomes,” said DeAnna Minus-Vincent. “I am delighted to engage with a team of committed individuals with varied experiences who possess the energy and passion to effect change.”Ms. Minus-Vincent joins a diverse board with members who share a history and passion for bettering the lives of our country's most vulnerable people. Board members are from various fields, including supportive housing, services provision, real estate, banking, academia, and advocacy with lived experience.About DeAnna Minus-VincentDeAnna Minus-Vincent serves as Corporate Vice President for the Social Impact and Community Investment practice at RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey’s most comprehensive academic health system, covering nine counties and five million people. She is responsible for coordinating the system’s community development initiatives; identifying ways to use data and technology to track progress and enhance health outcomes; and oversees the system’s efforts to incorporate a universal SDOH screening process. Her career has crossed sectors and spanned a broad range of issue areas. She served as the Chief Engagement Officer at Benefits Data Trust, a national social change organization. She served as the Assistant Commissioner for the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, as well as the Director of Planning and Operations at the Central Jersey Family Health Consortium. Ms. Minus-Vincent received a Master of Public Administration from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Morgan State University. A lifelong New Jersey resident, she is a proud native of Trenton, NJ and resides in Lumberton with her husband, Daryl, and daughter, Darynn.About CSHCSH is the national champion for supportive housing, demonstrating its potential to improve the lives of very vulnerable individuals and families by helping communities create over 335,000 real homes for people who desperately need them. CSH funding, expertise and advocacy have provided $1 billion in direct loans and grants for supportive housing across the country. Building on nearly 30 years of success developing multi and cross-sector partnerships, CSH engages broader systems to fully invest in solutions that drive equity, help people thrive, and harness data to generate concrete and sustainable results. By aligning affordable housing with services and other sectors, CSH helps communities move away from crisis, optimize their public resources, and ensure a better future for everyone. Visit us at csh.org. Contact Information Corporation for Supportive Housing

Stephanie Harms

212-986-2966



www.csh.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Corporation for Supportive Housing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend