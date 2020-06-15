Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Royal Australian Air Force to Speak at UAV Technology 2020

SMi reports: Royal Australian Air Force’s Deputy Director RPAS, Lieutenant Colonel Keirin Joyce will be speaking at UAV Technology conference taking place on the 28 - 29 of September 2020.

London, United Kingdom, June 15, 2020 --(



Initially starting off his career in engineering and helicopters, Lieutenant Colonel Keirin Joyce found himself getting involved on the new drone program for the Australian Army, eventually progressing onto being one of the key assets for the organisation as the Australian Army Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Sub-Program Manager responsible for all Australian Army UAS activities 13 years later.* (Source: Flight Safety Australia)



Interested parties will be able to save £200 off the conference price by June 30: http://www.uav-technology.org/PR4prcom



The 5th annual UAV Technology will reconvene in London, UK on the 28 – 29 September 2020. The meeting will provide delegates with an opportunity to meet with high profile military and government personnel and hear their key insights as they present their exclusive briefings and exhibit their new technologies at the conference.



Following his extensive background in the UAS sector, Lieutenant Colonel Keirin Joyce, Deputy Director RPAS, Royal Australian Air Force will provide an exclusive presentation on:



"Royal Australian Air Force Armed RPAS Procurement"



- Shift towards armed RPAS: why the RAAF is acquiring the MQ-9B Sky Guardian and how this fit into wider defence modernisation – “Jericho Edge”

- Acquisition programme progress and lessons learned from working with industry

- How the RAAF is preparing its manpower and infrastructure to support the MQ-9B and further opportunities for industry to engage

- Where the RAAF is going future force development with UAVs, both UCAV and ISR



For the full speaker list and the programme, visit: http://www.uav-technology.org/PR4prcom



UAV Technology

28 – 29 September 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by: AeroVironment, Fizoptika, Leonardo and Mynaric



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130



For delegate queries please contact Sadia Malick smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6748



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



*"Drone Flyer Diaries – LTCOL Keirin Joyce" (Source: Flight Safety Australia, Dec 2019) https://www.flightsafetyaustralia.com/2019/12/drone-flyer-diaries-ltcol-keirin-joyce/



Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6148



http://www.uav-technology.org/PR4prcom



