CareNow Urgent Care Now Offering Sports Physicals

- Take a walk

- Attend an online exercise class

- Encourage athletes to stay in touch with teammates via FaceTime or other tech workouts

- Establish an exercise routine and schedule



The World Health Organizations recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week, or a combination of both.



“Cancelled sports and events can be stressful for young athletes, so it’s also important that kids get enough rest,” says Mark Montano, MD, CareNow regional medical director. “Parents should still ensure that their kids get sports physicals so they are healthy and ready for when sports and events resume.”



As schools figure out details to resume sports and recreational activities in the fall, it is important that youth are prepared with the sports physical. It is both safe and necessary to receive urgent and routine medical care. Here are some of the extra measures at Denver CareNow locations to ensure patient safety and stringent infection prevention:



- Limit patient companions to only one (1) essential person, if necessary.

- Thorough and regular disinfection of waiting areas, exam rooms and other care areas.

- Screen all patients and companions for fever, respiratory symptoms and travel history.

- Practice social distancing in waiting areas by providing extra space between seats.

- Universal masking of all patients, visitors and caregivers.

- Web and car check-in to space out arrival times and promote additional social distancing.



Learn more about our enhanced safety protections at Denver CareNow at Carenow.com/Denver. Parents can skip the back to school rush with a discounted sports physicals at CareNow® for $20 until August 31.



