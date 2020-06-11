Association of University Centers on Disabilities (AUCD) Launches Children’s Mental Health Champions

Press Releases Association of University Centers on... Press Release

“We are excited and proud to launch this pilot program in six states. Early childhood is a critical period for long-term health and wellbeing. Positive and supportive parenting can protect children from adverse events and risks, and effective parenting programs can serve to support child development and to reduce problem behaviors,” says John Tschida, AUCD’s Acting Executive Director.



Six Champions were selected, representing California, Colorado, Kentucky, New Mexico, Virginia, and Washington D.C., to serve as liaisons to the CDC’s Children’s Mental Health program. These Children’s Mental Health Champions will develop and test strategies for building partnerships to promote identification, screening, referral, and intervention for children who may need services to address problem behavior.



Champions provide timely support for children and their families as COVID-19 has impacted school closures, suspended home visiting services, made pediatric visits virtual, and caused additional stress and financial insecurity. Champions will develop state-specific work plans to implement effective strategies for mental health promotion, prevention supports, and the creation of networks (e.g., school, healthcare, and community) to promote better connections between these systems.



“Our goal is to expand the reach of evidence-based parenting prevention and intervention programs,” says Dr. Adriane Griffen, AUCD’s Senior Director of Public Health and Leadership. “We know that many parents experience barriers to access due to limited workforce capacity. With this effort, we make strides to develop a workforce skilled in serving all children – including children who may have a behavior concern or a disability.”



Rylin Rogers

240-821-9381



www.aucd.org



