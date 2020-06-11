Moss & Marsh Announces Rebrand, UV Shirt Line, and Crafting Show Launch

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Moss & Marsh Press Release

New brand and show reflect the Savannah-based company’s coastal-inspired products geared toward the entire family.

Savannah, GA, June 11, 2020 --



“When we started four years ago, we were exclusively baby products, but everyone can see we’re far more than that now,” said Brodmann. “From our overall vibe to product assortment, we have become a lifestyle brand. We are lovers of all things textiles, and our products are inspired by the coast with the family in mind.”



Moss & Marsh’s transition to the coastal lifestyle brand includes an originally designed logo created by none other than Brodmann herself. The logo is now of an anchor intertwined with an ampersand, perfectly representing the company’s “anchor” in the Lowcountry. Visit www.MossandMarsh.co to view the new logo and brand look.



The first products to feature the anchor logo are a new line of watercolor UV shirts for the whole family, created with UPF 50+, moisture-wicking, and cooling technologies. They are printed in four original, watercolor paintings: blue crab, octopus, manatees, and sea turtle and available in sizes 2T to adult XL. Visit www.mossandmarsh.co/collections/shop/products/watercolor-sun-shirts to view and purchase the watercolor UV shirts.



But Brodmann didn’t stop with the rebrand and shirts. On Thursday, June 4, she released the first episode of Making with Moss & Marsh, a community-based crafting show. In this intro episode, she demonstrated how to make a DIY screen at home and how to screenprint with it.



“This show combines crafting and community. After leading numerous workshops in the last year, I feel a need to share these lost arts and trades with those who are eager to make,” explained Brodmann. “Crafting encourages conversation and community. That's why many of the episodes will feature local special guests who tell their stories.”



Making with Moss & Marsh will air on the Moss & Marsh website at www.mossandmarsh.co/pages/making-with-moss-marsh and on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mossandmarsh.co.



About Moss & Marsh

Candace Brodmann

(912) 509-0730



https://mossandmarsh.co/



