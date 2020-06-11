Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lisap USA Press Release

Lisap Offers Over 70 Years of Beautiful Hair Innovations to the US

Tampa, FL, June 11, 2020 --(



Doing meaningful hair does not happen overnight. After over 70 years of providing high-quality coloring, care, and finishing hair products in Italy, Lisap is now offering its products, experience, and expertise to Stylists in the United States.



Founded in 1952 by Carlo Locatelli, Lisap’s journey began in Milan with the passionate instinct that post-war Italians wanted quality hair products. By 1960, Locatelli had developed an ultra-rich & concentrated shampoo called “Lauron,” which became a household name in Italy. By the early 1970s, Lisap had become a family business, with the next generation introducing hair coloring lines, with a focus on beautiful color for all by the 1980s.



Since that time, Lisap has grown to become the leading innovator in hair products, and now the 3rd generation drives the future of the company and the industry, by providing artistry, innovation, and education, while consistently striving to create products that are eco-healthy for both the user and the environment. These are the foundations of doing meaningful hair, and this is Lisap’s commitment - now, and in the future.



Lisap offers accessibility of Italian, high-quality hair coloring and products to American salons.



With a low ammonia, 100% grey coverage color line - LK OPC, a completely ammonia-free line Absolute 3, a powerful yet gentle lightener with up to 9 levels of lightening, Light Scale, vibrant coloring in Lisaplex Filter Color, Pastel & Xtreme, and environmentally conscious Keraplant, the house is ever-expanding.



The brand holds a strong commitment to the styling community, sharing their formula for passion, based on constant innovation. As products are refined & created and new techniques are discovered, Lisap will invest in education, offering courses in the latest developments, to ensure only the most beautiful results when using their products.



The Lisap family of brands are now available in select salons in the United States, with more stylists joining their community every day - stylists who, like Lisap, like to color outside the lines and speak & breathe hair color and design. As they say at Lisap, “It happens over love. And we’ve loved hair for over 70 years.”



About Lisap



Founded in 1952, Lisap Laboratori Cosmetici S.p.A. now in its third generation is one of the leading Italian companies in the Hair Beauty sector. Innovation is the foundation of Lisap’s strategy. As proof of Lisap’s successful advanced formulas and production processes, the Company has expanded beyond Europe’s borders and is now available in the US.



Media contact: James Quirk, (866) 829-9240, https://lisap.us/

https://www.instagram.com/lisapusa_official/

James Quirk

(800) 352-4129



Lisap.us



