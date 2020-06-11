Freeman Means Business Launches “Executive Institute on Inclusion”

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Freeman Means Business Press Release

San Francisco, CA, June 11, 2020 --



“We focus on culture as well as individual behavior, we help people communicate effectively to create equity in the workplace - and equality in the world. It’s our mission to help organizations create change that ensures actually belonging. Corporate America has failed women and other minorities. It is critical that C-suite and senior-level executives get serious about DEI,” said Susan Freeman, CEO of Freeman Means Business.



The program provides the messages, measures and meaningful tools that create change, improving company culture and shifting organizations to become equal and consciously include all. The multi-level program is built off of two decades of training legal and business executives using metrics that count: assessments, awareness, storytelling and action plans. Freeman Means Business has partnered with StoryBolt out of Chicago to facilitate exposure to real and inspiring stories told through documentary storytelling and live Q&A sessions with filmmakers, enabling leaders to engage with and unpack the difficult topics. “Susan and her team have done remarkable work in the corporate space and now, we are excited to partner on hosting the 'Executive Institute on Inclusion,'" said Nassim Abdi, CEO of StoryBolt.



Freeman Means Business faculty members will provide meaningful tools in interactive sessions at the Summit. Executives can participate virtually or in-person once the shelter-in-place orders have been lifted.



The Executive Institute on Inclusion consists of three parts as seen below:



- Part I - Pre-Work: An assessment including feedback reviews, interviews, and bias testing will be implemented to evaluate where the employees currently stand in regard to bias.

- Part II - The Summit: Education & Entertainment - a one-day company-specific event that begins with StoryBolt’s documentary storytelling and live Q&A sessions. The afternoon program entails thought leadership and presentations by some of the country’s leading DEI and leadership experts. The evening closes with a conscious inclusion exercise along with a food & wine pairing event hosted by Master Sommelier David Glancy of the San Francisco Wine School.

Jeanel Carlson

404.932.9632



freemanmeansbusiness.com



