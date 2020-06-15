Wes Guerrier Promotions Launches Community Tee Fundraiser for Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Wes Guerrier Promotions has launched a Community Tee Fundraiser for businesses impacted by COVID-19. The company has partnered with leading e-commerce pop-up store provider OrderMyGear to help participating businesses promote and sell tees that will generate proceeds to help provide economic relief due to the pandemic.

Baltimore, MD, June 15, 2020



According to Britney Mueller, Senior Manager of Services at OrderMyGear, this fundraising project has experienced success in several cities.



“The idea originated from another OMG account in the Northeast who raised more than $30k in 6 days for a town of 20,000 people. Now a little over 2 weeks in, that same account has almost raised $100k. We knew we had to share this story with others!,” stated Britney.



The fundraiser will feature a T-shirt on a specially designed pop-up store with the logo of the business on the front of the tee while displaying the Community TEE Project logo on the back. The store will go live for approximately 30 days, to allow enough time to get the word out and to maximize the support from the community.



For every sale of the T-shirt, Wes Guerrier Promotions will donate $8 dollars back to the participating business.



The hope of the fundraiser is to help provide some temporary relief to help stimulate the Maryland business economy, one T-shirt at a time.



“Right now, as a small business owner, I feel the pain and impact of COVID-19. However, that does not preclude me from exercising some creativity to see if I can be part of the solution, and at the same time be of help to other businesses,” says Wes Guerrier.



Participating businesses will only need to supply their logo in vector format via e-mail to Wes Guerrier Promotions. All businesses will be encouraged to get the word out to their customers and advertise on social media their unique fundraising T-Shirt weblink, along with the social media hashtag, #CommunityTeeProject.



About the Author

Wes Guerrier is a writer, photographer, consultant, and creative director.



