Announcing Victory Tractor’s New Flail Mower Line for 2020

Victory Tractor are excited to announce the upgraded line of tractor implements and 2020 flail mower buyer’s guide. Read below for a description of each item to decide which one is right for you.

Long Beach, CA, June 11, 2020 --



FMHD: Flail Mower Heavy Duty



Heavy-duty flail mower designed to provide professional cutting of grass, heavy undergrowth, and tree pruning as well. This Mower is equipped with heavy 1,200 gram flails providing a perfect result when working with trees, vineyards, large fields, etc.



The FMHD connects to your tractor by a CAT I/II 3-point hitch. Your tractor should have a PTO performance of 40 to 60HP. The PTO shaft speed needs to be 540RPM.



2020 models feature rugged construction, an extra heavy-duty gearbox, a spiral flail shaft, and a hinged rear gate.



FMHDH: Flail Mower Heavy Duty with Hydraulic Side Shift



Same as FMHD however containing hydraulic side-shift which is an advanced feature.



When shifting to the left you can extend up to 42″ from the center of your tractor. When shifting to the right you can extend up to 56″ from the center of your tractor. This feature is helpful for mowing around fences, buildings, walkways and other hindrances. The maximum offset can reach 18″



EMSD: Embankment Mower Standard Duty



Specialized flail mowers with hammers and adjustable rear roller ideal for mowing behind or next to the tractor, on slopes, streams, canals, etc. Can also cut hedges and trusses in a square position.



The mower operates from a -55 degree angle (ditches) to a maximum of +90 degrees (hedges).



The maximum extension measured from the center of your tractor to the right edge of the mower ranges from 70″ to 86″ depending on model.



EMHD: Embankment Mower Heavy Duty



Similar to the EMSD Standard Duty model, however, suited for large scale jobs, this model features a stronger gearbox, reinforced flail shaft, and all-around more rugged design.



The mower operates from a -55 degree angle (ditches) to a maximum of +90 degrees (hedges).



The maximum extension measured from the center of your tractor to the right edge of the mower ranges from 110″ to 134″ depending on model.



FMM: Flail Mower/Mulcher



Mulches branches and saplings up to 2 inches into smaller chips with its 1,500-gram grated flails. The wood mulcher series is equipped with our heaviest and most powerful bevel gearbox and can be optimally used by medium and large tractors.



With a deliverable working width of up to 70″ and a hydraulic side shift of 20″, the professional mulcher can be used almost anywhere heavily woody plants or branches need to be worked.



About Victory Tractor:



