Vetrano Family Lawyer Recognized as Super Lawyers Rising Star

Super Lawyers performs yearly evaluations for nominated attorneys from each practice area across all states. Each of the nominees are under 40 years of age or have been practicing law for less than 10 years.



The Super Lawyers recognition process consists of peer nominations, individual assessment of the nominees, and peer evaluation by a select panel. Super Lawyers then chooses the top-scoring 2.5% in each category as Rising Stars and features the winners in Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Magazine.



Lydia S. Terrill is an associate attorney at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. She concentrates her practice exclusively in the area of family law, which includes divorce, child support, custody, and alimony. Ms. Terrill is a member of the Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court and Montgomery Bar Association, and is active in local community events. She recently had a Case Note published in Pennsylvania Family Lawyer, a Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section publication.



About Super Lawyers



Super Lawyers is a lawyer rating service, rating lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers makes their annual selections through a patented multiphase process which includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys across the United States.



About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC



Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm in Main Line Pennsylvania that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the community. The firm’s divorce and family lawyers are advocates of collaborative divorce. Their family-centric approach attempts to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family’s individuals.



Kate Vetrano

610-265-4441



www.vetranolaw.com



