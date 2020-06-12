The New Era of Job Board Sites: Launching of Kemecon Career

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kemecon Solutions Inc Press Release

Kemecon Career, a new job board site, which offers a little something more that will be beneficial to both employers across the globe and remote professionals in the Philippines.

San Francisco, CA, June 12, 2020 --



For people who are always on the lookout for career development, this is the perfect time to rise and shine. Developing skills and learning new ones to add to one's portfolio could be done whenever and wherever.



This is an era where it is not an option to settle for anything less. All the options to build a career that would fulfill one’s dream are readily available.



At Kemecon Career, this is the same vision that drives the company. It has been conceptualized to help in career advancement while offering a perfect business solution for employers. And what better way to put this vision to work than to take advantage of conquering the digital world.



While building and growing this brand in the global market, it is the company's mission to be recognized as an entity that can make virtual professionals chose a profession they love by providing a variety of career opportunities while being able to match themselves to employers from anywhere around the globe. However, the company also wants to make sure that employers can trust that jobseekers showcase a top-caliber premium talent that meets the business needs.



Because to be of service is a top priority, this platform assures that it is a safe and secure way to do business. Moreover, it is simple to use, very user-friendly. While the company is new in the industry, virtual professionals have more chances of being hired with lesser competition and business owners can have the confidence of hiring an equally competitive employee that meets their qualifications. It is the utmost goal of the company to make sure that as business owners, this is a perfect place to grow the business. And as virtual professionals, this is a good platform to rely on with job hunting.



Knowing that competition in the digital market is inevitable, self-education and self-preparedness is an advantage. This is something that Kemecon Career is aware of, which encouraged the management to come up with ways on how to help uplift a jobhunter’s confidence and ensure the employers’ trust.



Therefore, the company came up with advocacy that learning is endless which also leads to endless possibilities. It came up with a unique idea of offering eBooks that speaks about the different industries from digital marketing to health and wellness that could be useful for both employers and jobseekers. Another good thing is that it is one way of helping members earn additional income. Not only will these eBooks widen perspective through learning, but it will also help generate income through the Master Resell Rights.



Therefore, the company came up with advocacy that learning is endless which also leads to endless possibilities. It came up with a unique idea of offering eBooks that speaks about the different industries from digital marketing to health and wellness that could be useful for both employers and jobseekers. Another good thing is that it is one way of helping members earn additional income. Not only will these eBooks widen perspective through learning, but it will also help generate income through the Master Resell Rights.

The Master Resell Rights give the new and growing businesses the right to resell the content which will benefit other growing businesses as well. It can be sold on Amazon and eBay or it can be given as a bonus by companies that have membership sites. To make sure this feature will be of benefit and usefulness, it cannot be given for free. It is covered with an MRR license for businesses with membership sites to offer as a bonus.

Contact Information
Kemecon Solutions Inc
Mary Ann
+639194124799
kemeconcareer.com

Mary Ann

+639194124799



kemeconcareer.com



