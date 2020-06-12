Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DRC Mining Week Press Release

Receive press releases from DRC Mining Week: By Email RSS Feeds: Barrick and Standard Bank Among Leading Firms to Support Digital DRC Mining Week Next Week

Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), June 12, 2020 --(



Leading speakers and experts featured in next week’s live webinar line-up include the DRC’s Minister of Mining, Prof. Willy Kitobo Samsoni, Mr Huang Xia, United Nations Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, and the EU’s ambassador to the DRC, Mr Jean Marc Châtaigner.



Participants will also be able to hear from and interact with mining pioneers such as Cyrille Mutombo, Director at DRC’s Kibali Goldmines, Boris Kamstra, Director at Pangea and Alphamin and Louis Watum, MD DRC Operations, Ivanhoe Mines DRC and President of DRC Chamber of Mines.



Mining sector eager to connect

“We are so proud of our digital event line-up and the support that the industry has shown,” says Elodie Delagneau, Event Director of DRC Mining Week, adding, “it is clear that the mining sector, despite the current COVID-19 challenges, is eager to connect, learn from each other, and most important of all, to do business and close deals.”



“With our premier media partner Mining Review Africa,” Elodie states, “which is such a respected voice in the sector, we have put together a topical and informative programme comprising nine live webinars, asking the hard questions but also celebrating the success stories. Participants will be able to ask panellists questions. But there is also an opportunity for our online delegates to network and make new connections with the matchmaking platform which will run simultaneously to the digital conference.”



After wide consultations with the industry, the organisers of the DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference, are hosting the digital event during the original dates of the live event in Lubumbashi, which was postponed to 7-9 October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year is the 16th edition of the event.



The updated live digital programme with discussion topics and speakers can be found on the event website.



DRC Mining Week is organised by Clarion Events Africa, a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award winning organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events Africa include African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa, Africa Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Future Energy East Africa and Future Energy Nigeria. The company is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.



DRC Mining Week dates and location:

Digital conference (online): 17-19 June 2020

Webinar series (online): 20 May-30 Sep 2020



Keynote opening session live event: 7 October 2020

Live expo and conference: 7-9 October 2020

Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), June 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Global mining giant Barrick, leading sector banker Standard Bank and mining services specialist Fraser Alexander are amongst the mining industry’s who’s who that have pledged their support for the upcoming Digital DRC Mining Week that is taking place from 17-19 June. Other session sponsors include telecoms pioneer Vodacom, TLT Turbo Africa and Immersive Technologies while Mining Review Africa is the general sponsor of the three-day digital event.Leading speakers and experts featured in next week’s live webinar line-up include the DRC’s Minister of Mining, Prof. Willy Kitobo Samsoni, Mr Huang Xia, United Nations Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, and the EU’s ambassador to the DRC, Mr Jean Marc Châtaigner.Participants will also be able to hear from and interact with mining pioneers such as Cyrille Mutombo, Director at DRC’s Kibali Goldmines, Boris Kamstra, Director at Pangea and Alphamin and Louis Watum, MD DRC Operations, Ivanhoe Mines DRC and President of DRC Chamber of Mines.Mining sector eager to connect“We are so proud of our digital event line-up and the support that the industry has shown,” says Elodie Delagneau, Event Director of DRC Mining Week, adding, “it is clear that the mining sector, despite the current COVID-19 challenges, is eager to connect, learn from each other, and most important of all, to do business and close deals.”“With our premier media partner Mining Review Africa,” Elodie states, “which is such a respected voice in the sector, we have put together a topical and informative programme comprising nine live webinars, asking the hard questions but also celebrating the success stories. Participants will be able to ask panellists questions. But there is also an opportunity for our online delegates to network and make new connections with the matchmaking platform which will run simultaneously to the digital conference.”After wide consultations with the industry, the organisers of the DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference, are hosting the digital event during the original dates of the live event in Lubumbashi, which was postponed to 7-9 October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year is the 16th edition of the event.The updated live digital programme with discussion topics and speakers can be found on the event website.DRC Mining Week is organised by Clarion Events Africa, a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award winning organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events Africa include African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa, Africa Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Future Energy East Africa and Future Energy Nigeria. The company is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.DRC Mining Week dates and location:Digital conference (online): 17-19 June 2020Webinar series (online): 20 May-30 Sep 2020Keynote opening session live event: 7 October 2020Live expo and conference: 7-9 October 2020Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC Contact Information DRC Mining Week

Annemarie Roodbol

+27217003500



www.drcminingweek.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DRC Mining Week Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend