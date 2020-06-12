Scholarship Awarded in Honor of Former Associate Superintendent

Charles Town, WV, June 12, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Annually, Brenda Waugh, Waugh Law & Mediation in Charles Town, West Virginia and Leesburg, Virginia, funds a scholarship in honor of her father, former Stafford County, Virginia Educator, Norval E. Waugh. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating Senior from Pocahontas County High School, West Virginia who intends to pursue a career in public education. This year the award was granted to Cloey Sharp. Ms. Sharp is an accomplished student who excelled not only in academics but also in athletics, being an important team member of both the basketball and soccer teams. Like Mr. Waugh, Ms. Sharp plans to go into public education. This year, the school was unable to hold the awards ceremony and the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation created a video to honor all Pocahontas County High School award recipients available on their Facebook page.