Expert Speakers Confirmed for the Rescheduled Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference

SMi Reports: The list of speakers has now been confirmed for the upcoming Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London, this November.

London, United Kingdom, June 12, 2020



This year’s programme features comprehensive briefings on anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, fixed wing and rotary aerial unmanned systems, unmanned platform updates, and technological innovation in the Naval sphere.



For those interested in attending, there is a £300 early bird discount ending on June 30. Register at http://www.umsconference.com/pr4prcom



Speaker Line-Up for 2020



Conference Chairman:



- Commodore (Ret'd) Richard Farrington CBE, Former Commander Devonport Flotilla, Royal Navy



Military and Expert Speakers:



- Vice Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, Deputy Planning and Coordination, Portuguese Armed Forces General Staff

- Vice Admiral Manuel Antonio Martinez-Ruiz, Director of Engineering and Naval Shipbuilding, Spanish Navy

- Captain Chris Ling, Director NavyX, Royal Navy

- Commander Ian Danbury, Deputy Director NATO MUS Innovation and Coordination Cell, NATO

- Commander Paul Dröge, Branch Head Underwater Warfare Technology, Maritime Systems Department, Defence Material Organisation, Netherlands MoD

- Commander Paul Hornsby, Lead, Autonomous Warfare Systems, Royal Australian Navy

- Commander Andreas Johansen, Subject Matter Expert NMW, Maritime Capabilty and Development Branch, Denmark Defence Command

- Commander Herman Lammers, Director, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence (NMW COE)

- Commander Antonio Anjinho Mourinha, Maritime Situational Awareness SME, NATO MARCOM

- Commander Chris Taitt, Section Head C4ISR, and Remote and Autonomous Systems, Royal Canadian Navy

- Lieutenant Tiago Lanca, COO of Unmanned Vehicles Operational Experimentation Unit, Portuguese Navy

- Dr Samantha Dugelay, Program Manager Autonomous Mine Countermeasures, NATO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation

- Dr Maaten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems, National Oceanography Centre

- Dr Sanjay Sharma, Head of Autonomous Marine Systems Research Group and Associate (Reader) Professor in Intelligent Autonomous Control Systems, University of Plymouth

- Mr Matteo Perrone, Project Manager R&D Underwater Systems, FMV

- Mr Johan Wahren, Project Manager Underwater Warfare Weapon Systems, FMV

- Mr Eelco Harmsen, Senior Project Manager Navy, MARIN

- Mr Egbert Ypma, Team Leader/Research Program Manager, Performance at Sea, MARIN

- Mr Gary Busby, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Elmo Motion Control UK

- Mr Adam Smith, Managing Director, Intrepid Minds Ltd

- Senior Representative, Leonardo

- Senior Representative, Ocean Infinity



The live agenda is available on the website at http://www.umsconference.com/pr4prcom



Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology

25-26 November 2020

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo, Sponsors: Elmo Motion Control UK Ltd, Intrepid Minds, and Ocean Infinity



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@dmi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.umsconference.com/pr4prcom



